QuickLiquidity Closes Loan Secured by a 33% Stake in a Commercial Real Estate Syndication

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for commercial real estate, has announced that it has closed a $765,000 loan secured by an illiquid ownership interest in a commercial real estate syndication. The syndication owns two single tenant properties located in the Columbus, OH market. The properties are occupied by a national credit tenant on long term leases.

The borrower is an experienced commercial real estate investor who was asset rich but temporarily liquidity poor. He needed to quickly access capital to invest in a time-sensitive opportunity. Despite the borrowers 33% ownership interest having a significant equity value, because it is illiquid, he could not find any lender willing to provide him with a loan until he reached out to QuickLiquidity.

QuickLiquidity offered the borrower a solution by providing a loan secured by his ownership interest in the commercial real estate syndication. This allowed the borrower to receive the capital he needed, while maintaining complete ownership of his stake and any future property appreciation.

The syndications operating agreement required that the borrower get the other members consent for him to pledge his ownership interest. QuickLiquidity worked with all parties to get them comfortable with the transaction and was able to close the loan in a timely manner.

The borrower received a term sheet from QuickLiquidity within only days of submitting their loan request. It then took only two weeks from when the term sheet was fully executed for the loan to be documented and closed.

"We’ve created an innovative loan program to help investors unlock their trapped equity. Whether they are a passive investor or the sponsor who put the deal together, our financing can provide them with immediate liquidity.” says A. Yoni Miller, Principal of QuickLiquidity.

About QuickLiquidity:

QuickLiquidity is a nationwide direct lender focused on helping asset rich but liquidity poor commercial real estate investors unlock their trapped equity. Helping our borrowers with time-sensitive and complex transactions is at the heart of what we do every day. Our success is not only determined by the returns we generate, but by the relationships we build. Our investment strategies include first mortgage bridge loans, second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and providing liquidity to minority interest owners in real estate partnerships through either purchasing or lending against their ownership interest. You can more by visiting https://www.quickliquidity.com.