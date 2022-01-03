Global Breast Implant Market Estimated to Surpass $4.9 Billion by 2026, and Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the Forecast Period [170-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

The global breast implant market is projected to observe striking growth over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of breast enhancing surgeries among women across the globe. The silicone implant product sub-segment is predicted to witness substantial growth by 2026. Geographically, the North America region is estimated to witness prominent growth during the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global breast implant market is estimated to garner a revenue of $4.9 billion by 2026, and rise at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The all-inclusive report on breast implant market provides a brief summary of the current market scenario along with the key aspects of the industry, such as significant growth and restraining factors, challenges, and multiple growth opportunities. Besides, the report provides all the estimations of the market, making it easier and helpful for the novel participants to better understand the global market.

Market Dynamics of Breast Implant Market

Analysts at Research Dive states that the growing aspiration among women to look attractive with increasing age has boosted the demand for breast implants across the globe. In addition, the drift for breast augmentation procedures is increasing to maintain body proportion and restoring breast volume. All these factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global breast implant market. Moreover, significant rise in technological advancements along with improvements in breast implants design are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the breast implant market. Conversely, the high procedural costs and high expenditure spent on medical requirements may restrict the breast implant market growth in the forecast period.

Silicone Implant Sub-segment to Subjugate in the Industry

Based on product, the silicone implant sub-segment of the global breast implant market is predicted to surpass $4,298.7 million by 2026 and dominate in the global industry during the analysis period. This is majorly owing to the increasing preference of silicone implants over other types due to its lightweight and ability to replicate the natural breast. Besides, these implants provides adjustable flexibility as required and have the capability to be filled in during implant operating procedure.

Round Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

Based on shape, the round sub-segment valued for $1,845.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the ability of round implants to properly arrange for creating proportioned breast shape. In addition, these products are available in a wide range of degrees and diameters of projections, which improves the greater flexibility feature, which is predicted to boost the sub-segment growth by 2026.

Breast Augmentation Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

Based on application, the breast augmentation sub-segment dominated in the global breast implant market in 2018 with a share of more than 80% and is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the significant increasing number of women choosing breast augmentation procedure. In addition, features such as less involvement of complications and short procedural duration will further enhance the product demand in the coming future.

Clinics Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

Based on end use, the clinics sub-segment valued for $1,022.6 million in 2018 and is projected to generate the highest revenue share during the analysis period. This is majorly owing to the increase in number of private clinics along with the rise in number of plastic surgeons across te globe. Besides, the clinics conduct breast implant procedures in a shorter time as compared to hospitals and is thus highly preferred by patients, which is predicted to fuel the sub-segment’s growth by 2026.

North America Region to be Most Dominant

By region, the North America breast implant market valued for $933.7 million in 2018 and is expected to garner the highest share in the global industry during the analysis period. The dominant growth of the region is majorly due to the increasing number of breast augmentation processes. In addition, the growing adoption of cosmetic procedures by people in the U.S. and Canada is predicted to boost the regional market growth by 2026.

Prominent Market Players of Breast Implant Market

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as strategic moves and business & financial performance of key players, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio. Some of the key players of the global breast implant market are:

Groupe Sebbin Mentor Worldwide LLC Allergan GC Aesthetics Sientra Inc. Laboratoires Arion Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. Silimed CEREPLAS Groupe Sebbin SAS.

For instance, in May 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc., a long-established global medical technology company involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary aesthetic products, announced the launch of ‘PERLE,’ the next-generation of breast implants.

