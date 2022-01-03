Global Healthcare Gamification Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $47,281.5 Million by 2026 and Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the Estimated Timeframe from 2019-2026 [120-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

The global healthcare gamification market is predicted to see striking growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of technology all across the globe. Based on end-use, the enterprise-based sub-segment is predicted to be most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare gamification market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $47,281.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast timeframe 2019-2026.

As per our analysts, with the rising digitalization, due to which a large number of people are getting more health-conscious by adopting digital wellness apps in their daily life, the market is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the analysis period. Besides, the growing usage of the technology in the healthcare sector with the increasing emergence of smartphones is predicted to bolster the growth of the healthcare gamification market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the increasing use of gamification for HIV awareness mostly in developing countries is predicted to foster the growth of the market during the estimated period. However, the improper use of these games and the high cost related to some of the games mats hinder the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Healthcare Gamification Market

The report has divided the healthcare gamification market into segments based on game type, application, end-use, and region.

Game Type: Serious Games Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The serious games sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the estimated timeframe. The use of serious games in meeting the qualitative requirement of the users at the time of diagnosing is the factor predicted to boost the growth of the healthcare gamification market sub-segment throughout the analysis timeframe.

Application: Prevention Application Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The prevention application is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period and generate a revenue of $11,584.0 million. This is mainly due to the rising number of fitness-loving people. Moreover, the rising use of several apps which are used to compare the performance is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

End-Use: Enterprise-based Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The enterprise-based sub-segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% and is predicted to generate a revenue of $17,967.00 million over the analysis period. The enterprises are engaging employees with various online games and providing personalized feedback to millennials to keep them active are the factors predicted to amplify the growth of the healthcare gamification market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the estimated timeframe. The increasing population and poor hospital availability are the major factors expected to upsurge the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Key Players of the Healthcare Gamification Market

The major players of the healthcare gamification market include

EveryMove Bunchball Akili Interactive Labs Microsoft Hubbub Health Mango Health Fitbit JawBone Ayogo Health Nike, and many more.

The players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics to procure the leading positions in the global industry. - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

For instance, in July 2020, Brainlab is a German-based medical technology company, has obtained Level Ex, a leading provider of breathtaking video games for doctors enabling them to capture the challenges of practicing medicines. With this acquisition, Brainlab is aiming to expand its user base by utilizing the portfolio of the user base of Level Ex.

In addition, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

