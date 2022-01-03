Holographic Films Market Projected To Grow 9.4% Cagr Through 2027 | K LASER Technology Inc., API Group Plc, Cosmo Films
Increasing Demand for Holographic Films to Boost Holographic Films Market GrowthSEATTLE, WA, US, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing Demand for Holographic Films to Boost Holographic Films Market Growth , The holographic film is a very thin and flexible plastic film which is basically micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Patterns are created on the film is done by the embossing process to provide 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring.
The global holographic films market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15388.8 million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film that has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Holographic Patterns are created by way of an embossing process which can provide a remarkable 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring. Holographic films are used for packaging, lamination, gift wrapping, and many other purposes. Holography film is widely used to increase brand value, for brand protection, and protect against counterfeiting of the end products by making it completely holographic. It is often used for brand-enhancing packaging applications. Holographic films can also be laminated to different types of materials. These films are excellent to curb counterfeiting as they provide protection and avoid tempering. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Major players operating in the global holographic films market are K LASER Technology Inc., API Group Plc, Cosmo Films Limited, SRF Limited, Uflex Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Jindal Poly Films Ltd (B.C. Jindal Group), and Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, among others.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for holographic films from various end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, and medical, among others, is expected to boost the growth of the holographic films market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, API Group expanded its range of Transmet products with the introduction of new holographic designs. The new range of 12 holographic patterns is available in API’s Transmet laminate.
Moreover, increasing research and development activities are expected to augment the growth of the holographic films market. For instance, in March 2021, Russian scientists developed a holographic film based on prismatic concentrators that reduces the operating temperature of solar panels, including thermal-photovoltaic devices. They claim patented, low-cost technique can even improve PV module efficiency in cloudy weather.
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Holographic films find wide applications in various end-use industries, such as fast moving consumer goods, food & beverages, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, textile, packaging, and others. But, the pandemic has severely affected these industries, as many projects were halted (in 2020) due to lockdown regulations, labor shortage, and lack of funds. This has reduced the demand for holographic films. However, some industries are recovering faster, which is expected to increase the demand for holographic films, driving the market growth.
Key Takeaways:
The holographic films market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment for the development of holographic films. For instance, in November 2021, DigiLens raised US$ 500 million from Samsung Electronics to develop augmented reality smart glasses. DigiLens’ premiere product is a holographic waveguide display that contains a thin-film, laser-etched photopolymer embedded with microscopic holograms of mirror-like optics.
Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the holographic films market due to the increasing demand for holographic films, growing trend of anti-counterfeiting packaging, introduction of new and innovative products, and rapid growth of the packaging industry. For instance, according to the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), the packaging industry is expected to reach US$ 204.81 billion by 2025 from US$ 50.5 billion in 2019 at 26.7% annually.
Market Taxonomy
By Film Type
Transparent
Metallized
By Material Type
Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)
Biaxially Oriented Poly Propylene Films (BOPP)
Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
By Application
Decorative
Anti-counterfeit
By Offering
Generic
Customized
By End-use
Lamination
Thermal
Cold
Hot
Printing
Flexography
Gravure
Offset
Screen
Digital
Others
By End-use Industry
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic
Textile
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
