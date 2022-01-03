Ducon to provide Coal Clean Technology for 2 x 600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant in India

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (NSE:DUCON)

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thane, India, January 03, 2022: Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON), (“DUCON”) India’s leading Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies Co will provide its proprietary Coal Clean Technology, Fuel Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system for a 2x600 MW Thermal Power Plant, of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd., awarded to an EPC organization Ducon has partnered with.

This project was jointly bid by Ducon’s affiliate, Ducon Technologies Inc., USA with a leading EPC organization in the Indian subcontinent and utilizes Ducon’s proprietary and most advanced Limestone Flue Gas Desulfurization technology. Ducon will provide its LFGD execution expertise to the project from concept to commissioning. The anticipated value of the order for Ducon will be range of INR 150 – 200 Crore. This is the Third Coal Clean Technology/FGD project being secured by Ducon in the current financial year. The other two Coal Clean Technology/FGD projects, where orders are still awaited, are from NTPC for 2 x 250 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station, Stage-II and 2 x 195 MW Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station, Stage-II with an order values in the range of INR 500-600 Crore and INR 100 to 150 Crore respectively.

With over 200 GW of Coal Fired Power/Steel/Cement and other plants, India’s commitment on Green Energy/Emission standards and strict regulatory mandates, Indian companies will spend an approximate US$ 20 billion on Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies/Greening of Fossil Fuels and Green Energy sources expanding the Fossil Fuel Clean Technology market exponentially in the next 2-3 years.

Aron Govil, CMD of Ducon commenting on this order stated “India is committed to meeting Emissions standards by 2050 and that would require massive investments in/deployment of Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies/Green Technologies across Fossil Fuel/Coal Fired Plants across a spectrum of Industries including Power, Steel, Cement. We believe this transition to Clean Technologies is happening faster than the market anticipated." "Ducon is uniquely positioned to leverage this transformational opportunity both in terms of Intellectual Property and Execution capability. We will leverage our core Clean Technology IP and Execution to aggressively garner a significant share of India’s rapid transition to Clean Coal/Green Coal", continued Mr. Aron Govil. The Company continues to actively source new business in both Clean Coal Technologies/FGD (Flue Gas Desulfurization) and Green Coal Projects and also in MHS (Material Handling System) projects directly as well in partnership with other EPC companies”

Ducon Infratechnologies Limited (BSE: 534674, NSE: DUCON) is India’s leading Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of bringing Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy and to India’s Coal/Fossil Fuel based Power, Steel, Cement etc. companies to meet global Clean Technology/Green Technology standards. Ducon has a strong portfolio of Clean Technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech/green energy IP/Patents etc. The Company has 4 divisions. a) Fossil Fuel Clean Technologies(FGD systems etc.) b) Green Energy ( Green Coal/Bulk Material Handling systems) c) Clean/Green Electrification/Infrastructure markets d) Cleantech . In the FGD sector, Ducon is regarded as the pioneer as it has installed India’s first Sea Water FGD system with 100% of flue gas for 2 x 250 MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station for Reliance Energy Ltd, Dahanu, Maharashtra, India. Ducon is also credited with providing India’s first Wet Limestone FGD system on coal fired power plant with production of saleable Gypsum for 2 x 600 MW Udupi Thermal Power Station, in Karnataka, India.

