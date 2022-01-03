Ubiquitin Enzymes Market Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Analysis, 2021-2028 | 3SBio, 5AM Ventures, Abbiotec
Overview:
Ubiquitin enzymes, also known as E1 enzymes, catalyze the first step in the ubiquitination reaction, which (among other things) can target a protein for degradation via a proteasome. The ubiquitination is an enzymatic process that involves the bonding of an ubiquitin protein to a substrate protein. The ubiquitination process strongly links ubiquitin, which is a small protein with 76 amino acids, to lysine deposits on the required proteins to be targeted. Ubiquitination ultimately breaks down into three essential steps that are catalyzed by the enzymes ubiquitin-activating enzymes. Once a protein associates with any ubiquitin moiety, additional rounds of ubiquitination form a polyubiquitin chain; approved by proteasome's 19S regulatory element.
Drivers:
Worldwide, there are many studies and research groups trying to explain the unseen potential of the extremely difficult regulatory structure to progress to a viable pharmaceutical compound. Around 1500 journals related to ubiquitous enzymes are being published since 2015. Process advances have led to the development and evolution of various technological platforms, tool essentials, chemicals, research assessments, and pioneer compounds to help drug discovery programs. The current conclusive trend-line of various literature studies suggests that there are not only large pharma giants but also academic institutions and small and mid-sized players.
Various strategic partnerships have developed and linked stakeholders to advance the research and development activities in the global ubiquitin enzymes market. Moreover, the growing field of research has attracted the attention of various companies and investors. The emerging market, primarily focused on cancer indication, is expected to flourish over the long term and is an observer of the rise of many successful drugs.
Increasing research and development activities are expected to boost the growth of the global ubiquitin enzymes market over the forecast period. Market players are engaged in research and development to develop novel products. For instance, 45 molecules are under development that are used for the treatment of various indications. Moreover, increasing incidence rate of cancer around the world is expected to augment the growth of the market.
Regional Insights:
North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global ubiquitin enzymes market, owing to the presence of global pharma players and the increasing number of research centers in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players involved in the global ubiquitin enzymes market are Amgen, Aeneas Ventures, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, Agilis Biotherapeutics5AM Ventures, Aegera Therapeutics, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Abcam, Abbiotec, and 3SBio, among others.
Key Developments:
In March 2019, a research team from Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine reported that suppression of the ubiquitin pathway by small molecule binding to ubiquitin increases the doxorubicin sensitivity of the cancer cells.
In November 2018, a research team from Institut national de la recherche agronomique found that Ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme E2 E1 is x expressed a research team in the cytoplasm of slow-twitch fibers and protects skeletal muscles from rapid atrophy upon dexamethasone treatment.
In March 2018, a research team from the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences found a total of 40 putative ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme genes.
