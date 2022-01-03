Actinic Keratosis Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals,

Actinic Keratosis

An actinic keratosis is a thin, rough, dry patch on your skin which develops over years of direct sunlight exposure. It is most often found on the surface of the face, ears, lips, forearms, chest or back but can develop on virtually any part of the body. Also sometimes referred to as a solar keratoi, an actinic keratosis usually grows slowly and generally only shows up in older individuals over 40 years of age. In its more advanced stage, it can cause darkening, wrinkling and thickening of the skin, along with a raised discoloration of the skin, called a solar lentigo. An actinic keratosis can be a very chronic condition and it's important to make sure that you know what to look for so that you can get it treated and you don't just have a few dark spots on your skin.

There are two main causes of actinic keratosis - UV radiation and excessive sweating. When you are exposed to sun-ultraviolet rays, your skin becomes damaged and starts to shed dead cells and replace them with new ones. This damage causes the top layer of skin to become thicker than the bottom layer and the new skin starts to protrude from the damaged area. This can happen both on the top layer of skin, which is called the epidermis, and in the deeper layers of skin called the dermis. The spots that appear may be red, purplish, thickened or flat.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating the global actinic keratosis market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Almirall, S.A. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis of the face or scalp.

Global Actinic Keratosis Market: Drivers

High prevalence of skin cancer is expected to propel growth of the global actinic keratosis market over the forecast period. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is a skin cancer. The condition develops in the squamous cells that make up the middle and outer layers of the skin. According to one estimate, about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Moreover, high prevalence of actinic keratosis is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, actinic keratosis is the second most common diagnosis made by dermatologists with an estimated 5.2 million U.S. population, which visits physician for AK annually, amounting approximately US$ 920 million for the physician visit and treatment, according to the National Institute of Health, 2015.

Global Actinic Keratosis Market: Opportunities

Availability of affordable mobile applications for detection of skin cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global actinic keratosis market. For instance, Helfie.ai, an app developed by Australia-based entrepreneurs Nick Chang and Matthew Jones, enables users to take a photo of a mole or skin spot using their mobile. The app reportedly checks for skin cancer within minutes for just US$ 3.

Market Trends:

Increasing prevalence of melanoma is expected to propel growth of the global actinic keratosis market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Globocan 2018, there were 144,000 new cases / year in Europe and the disease resulted in 27,000 deaths / year in the region.

Global Actinic Keratosis Market: Restraints

Lack of medical awareness about the skin condition, available treatments, and delayed diagnosis are expected to limit growth of the global actinic keratosis market.

Global Actinic Keratosis Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating the global actinic keratosis market include, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Apotex, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galderma SA, LEO Laboratories, Perrigo Company plc, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Global Actinic Keratosis Market: Taxonomy

By Treatment Type

⚫ Topical treatment

1. 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) Cream

2. Imiquimod Cream

3. Diclofenac sodium gel

4. Ingenol mebutate gel

5. Others

⚫ Surgical Procedures

1. Cryosurgery

2. Curettage or Scrapping

3. Electrocautery

4. Laser Surgery

5. Others

⚫Photodynamic Therapy

By End User

⚪ Hospitals

⚪ Dermatologist Clinics

⚪ Oncology Centers

⚪ Ambulatory Surgical Centers

