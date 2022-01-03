U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of $215.87 Million by 2026

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probiotics are the live bacteria and yeasts, which are considered good for the human digestive system. These bacteria are regarded beneficial for kids health since they help colonize the gut. In recent years, there has been an increase in adoption of probiotics as dietary supplements for infants. They are usually promoted as aid to gut health. Specifically, for babies and kids, probiotics are conceived helpful for conditions such as diarrhea, infant colic, and allergy. The most common groups of probiotics are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, and Saccharomyces boulardii. These groups have strain-specific effects, which implies that all these different groups can have different effects on the body. The consumers in North America have gradually become more interested in taking charge of their health through direct action, and unfiltered access to healthcare information has fueled the current surge of interest in U.S. infant and kids probiotics market probiotics.

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market size was valued at $119.86 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $215.87 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in number of millennial parents in the U.S. is one of the main factors that drives the demand for probiotics for infant and kids, owing to their different approach to parenting than the previous generations. They have a definitive perspective on what is important in products and brands they buy for themselves as well as their kids. Furthermore, they are also open to newer healthy product options as long as they are well regulated and provide abundant nutrition to infants. This change in consumer behavior and preference drives the growth of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. In addition, innovations in the field of probiotics, including the development of vegan friendly, non-GMO, and sugar-free products, enable manufacturers to meet the rise in demand of health-conscious parents which also result in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market growth. For instance, the baby probiotics brand Culturelle has a probiotic supplement Calm + Comfort (Probiotic + Chamomile Drops), which is said to help reduce "fussiness and crying among babies" by supporting baby's digestive health and offering relief from occasional digestive upset. It also comprises of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG as the probiotic ingredient. This product formulation claims help attract consumers who pay high attention to ingredients and seek quality products.

However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding the effectiveness of infant probiotics is expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market. The lack of complete knowledge among parents regarding the use and benefits of probiotics for kids can also cause potential drawback for the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market.

Key Benefits for stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current U.S. infant and kids probiotics market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The U.S. infant and kids probiotics market report includes details of the analysis of the country market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

The key players operating in the U.S. infant and kids probiotics industry include Gerber Products Company, BioGaia, Metagenics, Inc., i-Health, Inc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., LoveBug Nutrition Inc., FIT-Bioceuticals ltd., NOW Foods, Mommy’s Bliss, and Mama's Select.

