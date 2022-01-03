Medical Imaging Devices Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

Medical Imaging Devices Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of global medical imaging devices market is expected to be steady owing to various factors such as increase in government initiatives for changes in reimbursement policies to make these imaging services affordable to the patient population. In addition, rise in incidences of various diseases such as cancer and stroke, increase in global geriatric population, and introduction of technologically advanced products will also effectively enhance growth of this market.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global medical imaging devices market are focused on approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, EOS Imaging SA received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its EOSedge – a general X-ray system powered by a high-resolution photon counting detector.

Global Medical Imaging Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing production of devices is expected to propel growth of the global medical imaging devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Carestream Health increased production of its portable diagnostic imaging systems including DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System in response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, approval and launch of new imaging software is also expected to propel growth of the global medical imaging devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Qynapse, a France-based medical technology company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its QyScore neurodegenerative disease imaging software.

Global Medical Imaging Devices Market: Opportunities

Increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical imaging devices market. For instance, in July 2020, EOS, a provider of imaging 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, announced the first installation of its new platform EOSedge at the Asklepios Clinic St. Georg in Hamburg, Germany. Similarly, in September 2020, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, a provider of products and services for biomedical research, acquired a high-end MILabs VECTor OI/CT system.

Moreover, launch of MRI compatible monitoring systems is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global medical imaging devices market. For instance, in December 2019, Iradimed Corporation announced completion of the CE Mark renewal process for its MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems. The company resumed shipments of the systems into European Commission markets after the renewal.

Market Trends

Digital breast tomosynthesis is expected to witness significant demand in the global medical imaging devices market. For instance, in July 2019, SimonMed Imaging, an outpatient medical imaging provider, implemented ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), the first FDA-cleared AI program for early breast cancer detection developed by iCAD, Inc.

The global medical imaging devices market is witnessing launch of automatic thermal imaging systems. For instance, in August 2020, Qccess, a South Korea-based security company, launched FeverMon, a fully automatic thermal imaging camera-based temperature detection system equipped with a horizontal display.

Global Medical Imaging Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global medical imaging devices market include, Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison, and Carestream Health.

Global Medical Imaging Devices Market: Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global medical imaging devices market are focused on approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2020, Aspenstate, a medical imaging solutions provider, gained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its AirTouch, a portable x-ray system that can be used to gather images from patients with COVID-19 and then wirelessly send the images directly to a PACS.

Major players in the global medical imaging devices market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2020, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging launched a second-generation MRI system for large-breed dogs and other small animals.

