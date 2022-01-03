Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Carestream Health Inc.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is an imaging technique used for tomography or scanning of the internal organs.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is an imaging technique used for tomography or scanning of the internal organs. It is the latest addition to the range of diagnostic imaging methods. Many clinical radiology procedures, including CBCT and ultrasound, use the same imaging technologies to create a detailed image of the internal organs like the heart or the abdominal organs. However, unlike CT and ultrasound, which require direct contact between the probe and the targeted organ, diagnostic imaging procedures like computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound cannot be used if the patient is not wearing the required equipment.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global cone beam computed tomography market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2017, KaVo Kerr launched KaVo OP 3D, an advanced 3D and cephalometric imaging system, developed for meeting the imaging needs of general dental practitioners, craniofacial surgeons and other specialists.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Drivers

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cone beam computed tomography market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, PreXion, Inc. launched new PreXion3D Excelsior CBCT into the dental market.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Opportunities

R&D of new products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cone beam computed tomography market. For instance, in 2016, Carestream Health Inc., a provider of dental imaging systems, acquired 42 new patents in the field of Cone beam CT imaging and other device areas from US Patent and Trademark office.

Market Trends

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Restraints

High cost of advanced imaging technology and stringent regulations regarding X-ray exposure are some factors limiting growth of the global cone beam computed tomography market. The cost of cone beam computed tomography device is significantly high, typically around US$ 100,000. However, cone beam imaging in U.S. range from US$150 to US$ 700 per scan.

The effective radiation range for dento-alveolar and craniofacial dental CBCT ranges from 11-674 millisievert, 30-1073 millisievert, respectively. The European Commission’s “Radiation Protection” series concluded that radiation dose from dental CBCT is considerably higher over dental radiography.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cone beam computed tomography market include, Asahi Roentgen Ltd., Brainlab AG, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Genoray, Gendex Dental Systems, Instrumentarium Dental Inc., J. Morita Corporation, NewTom, Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., Ray Ltd., and Vatech Ltd.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global cone beam computed tomography market are focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2017, KaVo Kerr announced the expansion of its DEXIS and i-CAT imaging solutions to Patterson Dental, which promoted KaVo Kerr products in the U.S. and enhanced its offering of advanced technologies across the U.S.

Major players operating in the global cone beam computed tomography market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Planmeca Oy, introduced an advanced Planmeca Viso G5 in the Planmeca Viso family, which offers high CBCT image quality.

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Panoramic X-ray scanner

Cephalometric X-ray scanner

By Application:

Dental implants

Orthodontics

Orthopedics

Oral surgery

Endodontics

General dental surgery

By End user:

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

By Region/Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

