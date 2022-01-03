Yeast-based Spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% Till 2027 | Bega Cheese, Mars Foods, Unilever Plc.

Yeast Based Spreads Market

Yeast-based spreads are an eco-friendly and cost-effective source of vitamin B.

Overview

Yeast-based spreads are an eco-friendly and cost-effective source of vitamin B. Their savory flavor and low nutritional value make them a popular alternative to traditional margarine and butter. Yeast-based spreads are a healthy alternative to many foods. These spreads contain a high concentration of B-Vitamins, which aid in the function of the nervous system and the brain in humans. These vitamins are essential for healthy body function, which is why yeast-based products are so beneficial for health. These spreads are considered healthy because they are rich in B-vitamins. Yeast-based spreads are popular because they don't contain gluten or dairy. This makes them a healthier alternative to regular butter. Yeast-based spreads are also free of sugar and fat.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global yeast-based spreads market include Three Threes Condiments Pty. Ltd., All Natural Foods of Stirling, Marmite Food Extract Company, Unilever Plc., Mars Foods, Bega Cheese, Bramwells, Yeast Extract, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Jardox Ltd., Nature’s Blend, and Dick Smith Foods.

Drivers

The rise in demand for vegan and vegetarian products has led to an explosion of yeast-based spreads, which is expected to foster growth of the yeast-based spreads market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing demand for stress-reducing and mood-swinging food products amidst increasing health consciousness is expected to boost the growth of the yeast-based spreads market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

With the C-19 virus ravaging the world, the global yeast-based spreads market experienced a slowdown in its progress. The pandemic-battered pause in production facilities and the suspension of shipments has eaten up a large share of the market’s business. On the plus side, strong recovery from the food and beverage (F&B) industry is reviving the scope of the market.

Key Takeaways

The yeast-based spreads market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of veganism across the population and a flourishing F&B industry. For instance, in February 2021, the British firm, Unilever, launched a new Marmite in chili and ‘dynamite’ flavor to expand its vegan portfolio.

By expanding the horizons, the European region is showing a dynamic picture for the global yeast-based spreads market in view of a growing vegan population (the U.K., Netherlands, and others) and increasing application in bakery products.

Bubbling under the top spot, the North American region is also projected to participate heavily in the global yeast-based spreads market on the heels of high penetration of fast food franchises and changing consumption patterns.

