Breast Pumps Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Medela AG, Philips Avent, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

In developed countries, breast pumps are provided free of cost or at subsidized rates to increase adoption rates among mothers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In developed countries, breast pumps are provided free of cost or at subsidized rates to increase adoption rates among mothers and thereby encourage breastfeeding. This trend is expected to emerge in developing regions in the near future as well. The global breast pumps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 884.9 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global breast pumps market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2017, Olle Larsson Holding, the parent company of Medela, acquired Moxxly, a consumer tech company developing smart products for women.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Drivers

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global breast pumps market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, Elvie, a breast pump manufacturer in U.K, launched cordless breast pump that can be worn inconspicuously in any nursing bra.

Moreover, increasing female labor force is also expected to propel growth of the global breast pumps market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, there were 76,852,000 women aged 16 and over in the labor force, representing around 47 % of the total labor force. 57.4% of women participated in the labor force, compared to 69.2% of men.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global breast pumps market, owing to increasing female labor force in the region. For instance, women in the age group of 25 to 34 years would constitute the major share of employed women in the U.S by 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Labor 2018 report.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Restraints

The global breast pumps market growth is limited due to increasing availability of medicines in the market to induce milk production. Declining birth rates in developed countries is also expected to hinder growth of the market. Hectic lifestyle, sedentary lifestyle, increasing fertility-related issues, late-marriages, complications during pregnancy term and diseases such as cancer of the uterus etc. are other factors expected to contribute to reduced uptake of products.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global breast pumps market include, Avent, ARDO MEDICAL AG., Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, BelleMa, Baby Buddha Product, LLC, CA-MI, Chiaro Technology Ltd, Elvie, Freemie, Haakaa, La Diffusion Technique Franchise, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Motif Medical, Medela AG, Microlife Corporation, Philips Hygeia Medical Group, Roscoe Medical, Spectra Baby USA, Universal Corporation Ltd, Willow.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global breast pumps market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Spectra Baby USA launched its first hospital-grade, multi-user breast pump, which can be used in hospitals, maternity centers, and homecare settings.

Global Breast Pumps Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global breast pumps market is segmented into:

Closed System

Open System

On the basis of technology, the global breast pumps market is segmented into:

Manual

Single Electric

Double Electric

Wearable

On the basis of end user, the global breast pumps market is segmented into:

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

