Smart Contracts Market 2021 Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Forecasts to 2025 | Stellar, Waves, Coinbase, EOS

A smart contract is basically a trade protocol or computer program that is developed to automatically perform, monitor or document legal activities and events as per the terms of an agreement or a contract. This technology can be used in any type of financial transaction including electronic funds transfer, real estate business, gaming, private equity and more. In a simple definition, it is a web enabled computer program that can automatically manage and complete legal tasks and transactions in the form of a smart contract. Smart contract technology will replace the need for various intermediaries such as a lawyer, broker, draftsman, accountant, etc. and also helps save cost by reducing time spent on legal documentation, record keeping and other core business activities. Smart contracts can take care of all these activities thus providing a comprehensive solution to many business requirements.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Smart Contracts Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Smart Contracts Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Smart Contracts Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

- EOS

- Tron

- Ginete Technologies

- Hedra Hashgraph

- Hyperledger

- IBM

- Icertis

- NEM

- Neo

- OpenXcell

- Stellar

- Waves

- Thomson Reuters

- Monax Industries

- Blockstream

- Coinbase

- BlockCypher

- Monetas

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Smart Contracts market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Global smart contract Market Segmented into:

On the basis of contract type, the global smart contract market is segmented into:

· Smart Legal Contracts

· Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) Contracts

· Application Logic Contacts (ALC)

· Distributed Applications (DApps)

On the basis of platform, the global smart contract market is segmented into:

· Ethereum

· EOS

· Hedera

· Neo

· Tron

On the basis of End-user industry, the global smart contract market is segmented into:

· Banking and Insurance

· Healthcare

· Transportation/Logistics

· Government

· Automotive

· Sports and Entertainment

On the basis of region, the global Smart Contract market is segmented into:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Regional Classification

The Smart Contracts market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

