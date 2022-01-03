Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Lutronic Corporation, Fotona d.d.

Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market

A common feature of the skin is the presence of pigmented lesions. These lesions can be benign or malignant, depending on the condition.

A common feature of the skin is the presence of pigmented lesions. These lesions can be benign or malignant, depending on the condition. The most important consideration is whether a pigmented lesion is likely to be cancerous. To confirm a diagnosis, a dermatologist should perform a skin biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. A dermatologist can also help determine the best treatment plan for a patient.

In contrast, vascular lesions do not have parallel ridges and thus cannot be diagnosed by the skin scraping test. While most pigmented lesions are harmless, some people develop them over time, usually due to exposure to the sun, hormonal changes, or medication. While most pigmented lesions are harmless and do not require treatment, it is a good idea to have them checked periodically. If you notice a change in color or size, consult a dermatologist as soon as possible. While most pigmented lesions are not cancerous, they should be closely monitored.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global pigmented lesion treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cynosure’s PicoSure Energy delivery system for tattoos and pigmented lesions.

Similarly, in 2014, Syneron Medical Ltd. launched PicoWay picosecond device for pigmented lesion treatment and tattoo removal at the 23rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global pigmented lesion treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved StarWalker MaQX Q-Switched laser system from Fotona for the treatment of tattoos, pigmented and vascular lesions, acne and scar revision, and permanent hair reduction.

Moreover, high prevalence of skin cancer is also expected to propel growth of the global pigmented lesion treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, over 5.4 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are reported in the U.S. annually and over 3.3 million people receive treatment, according to Skin Cancer Foundation.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global pigmented lesion treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2021, LASEROPTEK Co., Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of world-class laser devices for aesthetic and medical dermatology applications, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its PicoLO Premium picosecond pulse Nd:YAG laser.

Similarly, in 2014, Lutronic Corporation launched Lutronic XT Q-Switched, frequency doubled Nd:YAG laser, known as the Spectra XT, the system includes several treatment application such as pigmented lesion, tattoo removal, melisma, pore-size reduction, and skin-rejuvenation.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global pigmented lesion treatment market include, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Cutera Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Fotona d.d., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Solta Medical Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., and Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global pigmented lesion treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2014, Cutera, Inc. launched two new laser systems at the 72nd American Academy of Dermatology conference.

Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Laser Type:

Fractional CO2

Diode

Infrared

Alexandrite

Nd:YAG

Pulsed

Potassium-Titanyl-Phosphate

By Indication Type:

Non-melanocytic lesions

Inflammatory

Hamartomas

Benign neoplasms

Malignant neoplasms

Melanocytic lesions

Benign

Malignant

By End User

Hospitals

Skin Clinics

Others

