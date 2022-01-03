Southern Blotting Market Will Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2022-2028 | BioRad Laboratories, Perkin Elmer inc.,

Southern Blotting

In the past few years, molecular biology has gained significant momentum due to increased research and development for the development of therapeutic drugs.

Overview:

In the past few years, molecular biology has gained significant momentum due to increased research and development for the development of therapeutic drugs. Molecular biology plays an important role in across various healthcare industry verticals. Among such, southern blotting has gained significant traction and offers substantial market opportunities to players across the value chain. Southern blotting was introduced by Edwin Southern in 1975 as a method to detect specific sequences of DNA in DNA samples. The technique not only aids in molecular research and development but also in the detection of some of the prevalent chronic diseases.

Drivers:

Growth in drug discovery and rising demand for safe, effective treatment for genetic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the global southern blotting market over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and environmental concerns have increased the prevalence of rare genetic diseases around the world. According to estimates, there are around 7,000 rare genetic diseases prevalent worldwide, with more than 11% of the US population living with these diseases. Thus, pharma companies are focusing on developing safe and effective drugs. Rise in research and development spending and increasing diagnostic cases is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for players in the market.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness robust growth in the global southern blotting market due to the increase in availability of technologies and increasing government funding in the region. North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increase in prevalence of HIV, rising cases of genetic disorders, and on-going clinical research.

The penetration rate of southern blotting equipment and consumables is low in Asia Pacific compared to developed regions. However, is expected to witness huge growth in the future.

Market Taxonomy:

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the southern blotting market by Product, Application, and End-user.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global southern blotting market are Cleaver Scinetific Ltd, Applied Bio systems, Aplegan, Perkin Elmer Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Pall Life Science Laboratories, and BioRad Laboratories, among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are involved in various strategies, such as merger and acquisition, to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired IntegenX to enhance Thermo's existing HID portfolio and complement its leading human identification chemistries, as well as its qPCR and capillary electrophoresis systems.

