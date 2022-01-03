Mushroom market Is Expected To Reach US$ 87.7 billion by the end of 2027 | Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Mushroom Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Mushroom Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Mushroom , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Overview

Mushrooms are an excellent food for a variety of reasons. They grow in many different ways and are one of the most common. The first benefit of mushrooms is that they are a rich source of protein and vitamins. They are high in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that activates the immune system's natural killer cells and macrophages. This helps the body fight off infections and tumors. These mushrooms are also high in selenium, which supports the immune system and prevents the damage of cells. While they are not an ideal food for cooking, they can help to prepare meals faster.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Costa Group, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited, Greenyard NV (Lutece Holdings B.V.), Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., and CMP Mushrooms.

Market Dynamics

Growing health consciousness among people, leading to high demand for nutritional food products is expected to propel the global mushroom market during the forecast period. Consumers have become increasingly health-conscious with growing focus on maintaining a high nutritional diet and proper body weight. As a result of this, the demand for highly nutritious food products with high protein content has increased. Mushrooms are rich in proteins, calcium, carbohydrates, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. For instance, in July 2021, VidaCap launched the first range of Adaptogenic Mushroom Blends in capsule form.

However, high operational costs and labor-intensive cultivation of mushroom is expected to hinder the global mushroom market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The global mushroom market witnessed a major negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With stringent lockdowns in many countries, demand for mushrooms was hindered. Furthermore, regulations on physical distancing led to a temporary disruption in manufacturing activities in the food and beverage as well as restaurant industries. However, the demand for bubbles is expected to increase with several countries easing their lockdown rules.

Key Takeaways

The global mushroom market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. This is owing to growing preference for vegan food products and meat substitutes. For instance, in January 2021, Mondelēz SnackFutures launched Millie Gram mushroom nut butter with powdered mushroom blends.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global mushroom market during the forecast period. This is owing to the high use of mushrooms across emerging economies in traditional medicine systems in India and China.

Key companies involved in the global mushroom market are Bonduelle Group, Costa Group, Greenyard, Monaghan Group, OKECHAMP S.A., and Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

