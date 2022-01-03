Submit Release
Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the killing of Trece Martires, Cavite Asst. City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza

Dispatch from Crame No. 1198: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the killing of Trece Martires, Cavite Asst. City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza

Hindi pa ba tayo quota sa mga patayan at kailangang tapusin ang taon sa pagpatay sa isa na namang abogado?

I join the legal community in condemning the killing of Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza of Trece Martires, Cavite. As the end of the Duterte regime draws near, the culture of impunity that it has sown in the past 6 years of wanton disregard for human lives continues to wreak havoc on the lives of the people it once vowed to protect.

That the year ended with another cold-blooded killing of a lawyer is a grim reminder of the horrible state of the rule of law in our country. This simply should not be allowed to continue.

