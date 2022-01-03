Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Treatment Market Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Houston Methodist Research Institute

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by rapid and dramatic appearance of aging from the childhood.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by rapid and dramatic appearance of aging from the childhood. It is typically caused by mutation in the lamin A (LMNA) gene and develop a characteristic facial appearance including protruding ears, small chin, prominent eyes, thin nose and lips, and beaked tip. This syndrome also causes hair loss (alopecia), joint abnormalities, aged-looking skin, and a loss of fat under the skin (subcutaneous fat). Moreover, patients of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome experiences severe hardening of the arteries (arteriosclerosis) from the childhood. The condition worsens with age and increases the risk of heart attack or stroke even at a young age.

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria is a rare condition that affects about one in four million newborns worldwide according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Until now more than 130 cases have been reported as per the NIH statistics. The affected patients live up to 30 years maximum, with an average life span of 13 years. Nearly 90% of the patients die from complications related to atherosclerosis. Till 2012 there wasn’t any effective treatment therapy discovered for Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome. The treatments available focused mostly on reducing cardiovascular symptoms and growth abnormalities.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria is expected to drive growth of the global Hutchinson-Gilford progeria market during the forecast period. Hutchinson-Gilford progeria is very, very rare genetic disorder and according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), HGPS affect around 1 in 20 million children. Therefore, at a given time, there are around 400 children living with progeria. Furthermore, according to the Progeria Research Foundation International Progeria Registry, as of December 2020, around 131 children and young adults have been identified with progeria with 20 of them living in the U.S. As a result of this, the demand for adequate treatment options has increased.

However, a lack of awareness in emerging economies regarding treatment options is expected to hinder the global Hutchinson-Gilford progeria treatment market growth over the

Key Developments

Research and development activities by major institutes to find novel therapies for age-related conditions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from the Houston Methodist Research Institute at the Texas Medical Center are focused on using RNA therapeutics—treatment that is focused on ribonucleic acids, a substance found in all living cells—to slow, and possibly reverse Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria.

Similarly, in July 2019, researchers from the University of Oviedo in Spain found that fecal microbiota transplants can help prematurely old mice live longer. The research may help to design targeted probiotic treatments for age-related conditions such as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria in humans.

Moreover, in March 2019, researchers at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and the Universidad de Oviedo identified a new molecular mechanism involved in the premature development of atherosclerosis in mice with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome. The newly identified therapeutic target can be used for blocking early atherosclerosis in progeria.

