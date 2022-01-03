PC Gaming Peripheral Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The PC Gaming Peripheral is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Insights.

A PC gaming peripheral is anything that enhances the enjoyment of a video game. These accessories, unlike the console itself, are separate pieces of hardware that improve the gameplay experience. Controllers, power adapters, memory, and audio/visual cables are examples of these. Video/visual cables, memory, power adapters, and audio/visual cords are common PC gaming peripherals. Additional components such as controllers, speaker systems, and audio/visual adapters are also included. Some PC gaming peripherals are third-party and serve a specific purpose. However, there are third-party products that perform similar functions and can be a less expensive alternative. Game accessories are classified into two types. While first-party ones are the most popular, third-party ones are significantly less expensive and made of lower-quality materials.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global PC Gaming Peripheral Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global PC Gaming Peripheral Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide PC Gaming Peripheral Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Alienware

· Logitech Internation SA

· Razer Inc.

· Mad Catz Global Limited

· Corsair Components Inc.

· Cooler Master Co. Ltd.

· Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

· HyperX

· SteelSeries

· Anker

· Roccat

· Reddragon

· Thrustmaster

· Turtle Beach Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The increasing disposable income in the developed and emerging economies allow gamers to spend more money in gaming peripheral devices. For instance, in China, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) rural and urban per capita disposable income reached US$ 5,658.45 from US$ 2,107.2 in 2018. Moreover, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income in the U.S. increased to US$ 16,706.40 billion in December 2019 from US$ 16,675.80 billion in November of 2019. Key players in the PC gaming peripheral market are investing on integrating advanced technology in PC gaming peripherals. For instance, Sony Corporation and Microsoft Corporation expanded their home console offerings in the PC gaming peripheral devices. In November 2013, Microsoft introduced new gaming feature for the Xbox One, a home video game console. In Xbox One, games are played with the help of a PC including Windows 10 as the operating system (OS). Moreover, in February 2013, Sony Corporation introduced new gaming feature PlayStation 4 that allow users to play video games through PC. Such developments are expected to fuel growth of the global PC gaming peripheral market over the forecast period.

Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market Segmented into:

By Type

- Headsets

- Keyboards

- Joysticks

- Mice

- Gamepads

- Others

By Device Type

- PC

- Gaming Consoles

By Technology Type

- Wired

- Wireless

By Channel

- Online

- Offline

Regional Classification

The PC Gaming Peripheral market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

- SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

- Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

- Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

- By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

- Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

- Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

- To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.