2021 – The year of growth for Upgaming
In 2021 Upgaming entered the market with it’s new, updated products, launched new website, spurring up the competition within the iGaming solutions market
As you know, we are more than a company, and we are more than a team. That’s what enables us to develop software that changes the whole market.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 has been a year of challenges and new opportunities. Even though pandemic rise has halted business activities worldwide, online platforms have emerged as new solutions that enabled businesses to pick up the slack.
— Tornike Tvauri - CEO of Upgaming
During the last year, Upgaming has managed to have successful collaborations and mutual agreements with more than one hundred partners, giving us the possibility to offer complete iGaming content to our customers, thus, increasing customer loyalty and satisfaction rates.
Upgaming reached new markets, acquired new operators, and visited international iGaming exhibitions. Looking back, we can confidently say that one of the most memorable events was iGB Live 2021, held in Amsterdam. The conference allowed Upgaming to reinforce and strengthen cooperation with existing partners and introduce the brand to the potential iGaming allies.
2021 was a year of growth for Upgaming. We had countless achievements we are proud of, but one of the most important accomplishments that further accelerated our development was acquiring the MGA license. It spurred the advancement and growth of The company, provided unique opportunities to our clients, allowed them to develop their businesses and adapt their services to the specifications of the European market.
We have always been at the top of providing innovative iGaming solutions mainly because of our leading-edge iGaming platform and multi-profile, ultra-fast sportsbook Solution. This year, we have renewed and updated both of the products mentioned above.
Upgaming's analytics, marketing, and business development team have conducted in-depth research to redesign their interface and improve the products' qualities. The renewal of our sportsbook solution with new betting markets, multi-functional bonus systems, and fast results enhanced the experience of end-users. Now, our operators get over 90% coverage of the live events and have access to 5000 markets.
On the other hand, the iGaming platform was upgraded with advanced analytics and reporting system. Furthermore, tracking user activities and offering them specialized bonuses has become simpler by using an updated iGaming platform and back office. As a result, the effectiveness and flexibility of the platform were enhanced for our clients.
2021 has been a year of growth for Upgaming. We obtained an MGA license, attended exhibitions, updated our products and platform, signed over 100 new partnership deals, and acquired 140 new employees, which enabled us to grow even faster. But, still, there is a lot more to come. We believe that 2022 will be an even more exciting year, enabling us to grow at lightning speed and stay at the top of the online gaming industry.
