Biocide Market To Surpass USD 14.31 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

An increase in demand from paints and coatings and the water treatment industry is driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Biocide market is forecasted to reach USD 14.31 Billion by 2027. Biocides are chemical products or microorganisms that are used to control harmful pathogens by chemical or biological synthesis. It is non-toxic in nature, has high cleansing action, and has high resonance with solvents, which makes it compatible with different end-use industries.

It is widely used in the manufacture of personal products, due to its dual nature. It can be used in antimicrobial agents as well as preservatives in face wash, manufacturing soaps, and cleansing conditioners. Consumers are switching to high-quality products to protect themselves from skin infections, which will foster market demand.

Biocides are used in the healthcare sector, primarily for disinfection purposes of equipment, water, surfaces, and antisepsis. It is also used for the preservation of medicinal and pharmaceutical and sterilization of medical products. Several medical products contain low concentrations of biocides, such as curtains, linens, mops, and mattresses, to control the spread of infection in hospitals.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. The chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. The increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significantly contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.

Key participants include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, Kemira OYJ, Lanxess AG, Thor Group Limited, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Clariant AG

Further key findings from the report suggest

Halogen compounds held a significant share and are quite effective in microbial growth control agents. They are efficient, less costly, and have several applications, and have low resistance. The increase in demand for biocides that are in accordance with environmental norms is growing for developing countries.

There has also been an elevating awareness and understanding of the association between personal hygiene, personal care, and health in developing regions, which is also supporting the expansion of the sector in emerging nations. The expansion of the industry is also supported by healthy employment and growing GDP.

The growing importance of preservatives in cosmetics to increase shelf life coupled with the upgrading product quality and rising beauty awareness among the population has resulted in an increase in product sales, thus fostering the demand for market growth.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The region is heavily populated and home to some contagious diseases. The high poverty level and the existence of slums in poor and developing nations increase the chance of infection and the need to have a hygienic surrounding is crucial in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Biocide market on the basis of the type, product type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metallic Compounds

Organic Acids

Halogen Compounds

Phenolic Biocides

Organosulfur Compounds

Other Biocides

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pest Control

Preservatives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What market segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period?

What are the risks and threats that are affecting the market?

Which region is expected to dominate other regions over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the industry? What strategic business plans have they undertaken?

What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

