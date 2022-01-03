Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities by 2028 | Acome, NXP, Bosch

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) is estimated to account for US$ 2,222.4 Million by 2027

In-vehicle networking improves the system reliability by reducing the number of wires dedicated for each function. It helps to improve the overall vehicle performance by eliminating redundant sensors and connections. The technology can be integrated into a wide range of vehicles and has a range of benefits. Currently, the market is segmented by connectivity standards, vehicle type, and price. In-vehicle networking has the potential to be a multi-billion-dollar industry. In-vehicle networking is a common feature of advanced vehicles and is likely to become the standard in automotive networks in the near future.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Acome

· Aricent Inc

· Agilent Technologies

· AISIN AW Co Ltd

· Analog Devices

· Broadcom

· Bosch

· Daimler AG

· Freescale

· Harman

· NXP

· Renault SA

· Renesas

· Visteon

· Wurth Elektronik

· Yazaki Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration is expected to fuel growth of the global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market during the forecast period. In-vehicle networking requires internet connectivity to get advantages of the services. The system uses high-speed internet to make point to point connections, and it is obtained from smart phones with internet access, which are widely being used globally. For instance, according to the stats of Census Bureau, U.S., around 76.5% individual in all age groups had smartphones with internet accesses in 2016 in the U.S.

However, intense pricing pressure from low-end cars and developing market is expected to hinder growth of the global next generation in-vehicle networking (IVN) market over the forecast period.

Global Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Segmented into:

By Vehicle Type

· Passenger Car

· LCV

· HCV

· AGV

By Connectivity Standards

· CAN

· LIN

· FlexRay

· RF

· Ethernet

· MOST

By Application

· Powertrain

· Safety

· Body Electronics

· Chassis

· Infotainment

Regional Classification

The Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

- SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

- Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

- Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

- By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

- Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

- Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

- To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

