Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,551 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's High-Speed Train Goes Green

Morocco's High-Speed Train Goes Green

MOROCCO, January 3 - Morocco's high-speed train, Al Boraq, is using green energy starting January 1, 2022, the National Railways Office (ONCF) announces Sunday in a statement.

Thanks to the clean energy provided by a national operator, ONCF greens the power cycle of the national railway network, substituting its electricity consumption with clean energy.

The Office operates its green transformation in a progressive way, by switching 25% of its overall energy consumption to green energy, to reach 50% in 2023 before bringing it forward in full in the medium term, the release adds.

This new measure will allow ONCF, in the short term, to improve the overall carbon footprint, with the equivalent of 120,000 tons of CO2 avoided each year, or 4 million trees planted.

This change of course is part of the national energy strategy led by HM King Mohammed VI, which provides for increasing the share of renewable resources to reach, by 2030, more than 52% of installed capacity, making the Kingdom one

of the most committed emerging countries in the development of wind and solar energy.

MAP 02 January 2022

You just read:

Morocco's High-Speed Train Goes Green

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.