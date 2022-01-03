Submit Release
Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap: Offshore Wind Workforce Stakeholder Discussion - Organized Labor

MAINE, January 10 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: January 10, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual discussion from 10 am - 12:30 pm on Maine offshore wind workforce opportunities with organized labor in Maine. The discussion will be led by BW Research Partners, consultants assisting the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap working groups.

In this session, the BW Research team will first present findings to date with specific relevance to unions and union members. This will be followed by a listening session, where stakeholders can discuss their perceptions of opportunity and challenges around the offshore wind workforce. Finally, the discussion will focus on opportunities for continued dialogue and partnerships. The primary exercises will be:

  1. Identification of strengths and weaknesses of offshore wind-relevant workforce training
  2. Identification of common themes of training challenges
  3. Addressing key training difficulties

Similar sessions will be held with industry associations & employers and with education & training providers.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379

