Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Growing Opportunities 2020-2027 – OmnAvia Interiors, International Aero Services

The global aircraft seat upholstery market is experiencing a significant growth due to rise in global air traffic passengers. Aircraft seat upholstery is the seats with padding, springs, webbing, seat covers offered in aircrafts to passengers for seating. It provides comfort to passengers during the length of air travel. Moreover, aircraft seat upholstery kits are designed with maximum level of quality control for the specification given by aircraft manufacturers or airlines. Further, it requires high maintenance to protect against wear & tear to increase the seat upholstery’s longevity up to four to five years, until airlines are forced to change the aircraft seat upholstery.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Aircraft seat upholstery manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Aircraft manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aircraft overhaul services are delayed due to lack of workforce, owing to the transport restrictions imposed by the authorities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines are spending on aircraft maintenance without any revenue generation; hence, incurring financial loss due to travel bans imposed by governments worldwide to deal with COVID-19 scenario.

On-going projects of aircraft seat upholstery for upcoming aircrafts models will be delayed due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in premium economy seats, increase in demand for customized first class & business class seats, and rise in adoption of sensors in seats are some of the factors that drive the global aircraft seat upholstery market. However, shortage of seat suppliers hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investment in the aviation sector and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft present new pathways in the industry.

The global aircraft seat upholstery market trends are as follows:

Surge in premium economy seats

Aircraft seat upholstery manufacturers are developing lighter & comfortable seating solutions. For instance, in 2019, New Territory Design (aircraft cabin designing company based in London, UK) unveiled a new premium economy seating concept called interspace aircraft seat, during RedCabin Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit, London. Interspace aircraft seat sports a winged support system that provides improved ergonomics and greater passenger privacy. Such developments in premium economy seats boost the aircraft seat upholstery market.

Rise in adoption of sensors in seats

Aircraft seat upholstery manufacturers are developing smart seating solutions for comfortable seating experience. Recently, in 2019, Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH (aircraft interior cabin modification & manufacturer headquartered in Memmingen, Germnay) launched seat covers with sensors called smeated (smart seated). Smeated connects to an app that monitors passenger’s posture using sensors inter-woven in seat textile. Moreover, Smeated connects with in-flight entertainment system to provide visual feedback of seating position as well as suggest passengers ergonomic & healthy seating positions. Such smart seating solutions is expected to boost the global aircraft seat upholstery market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft seat upholstery industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft seat upholstery market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft seat upholstery market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft seat upholstery market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft seat upholstery market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft seat upholstery market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

