Welding Equipment Market 2022 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2028 | DAIHEN, Colfax, Obara

The global welding equipment was valued at US$ 12,034.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Welding equipment is used to join two or more materials, typically metals, by melting the parts together and allowing them to cool, resulting in fusion. Welding equipment includes a helmet, gloves, angle grinder, wire brushes, electrode tip cleanser, linesmen cutting pliers, and other items. The global welding equipment market is divided into three categories based on the level of automation: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Furthermore, the global welding equipment market is divided into automobile & transportation, marine, building & constructions, and others.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Amada Miyachi Inc.

· Arcon Welding Equipment

· Colfax Corporation

· DAIHEN Corporation

· ESAB Welding & Cutting Products

· Fronius International GmbH

· Illinois Tool Works Inc.

· Nelson Stud Welding (Doncasters Group Ltd.)

· Obara Corporation

· Panasonic Corporation.

· Rofin-Sinar Technologies

· Sonics & Materials Inc.

· The Lincoln Electric Company

· voestalpine AG.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Welding Equipment market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Welding Equipment Market Segmented into:

By Level of Automation

· Manual

· Semi-Automatic

· Automatic

By Welding Technology

· Arc Welding

· Resistance Welding

· Oxy-Fuel Welding

· Laser Beam Welding

· Others

By Application

· Automobile & Transportation

· Building & Construction

· Marine Application

· Others

Regional Classification

The Welding Equipment market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyze market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyze their growth plans in depth.