Bacteriological Testing Market To Reach USD 21.59 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 11.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Increasing consumption and risk associated with it.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bacteriological Testing market was valued at USD 11.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.59 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Bacteriological Testing became a key aspect in today’s world where the consumption and applications in areas such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and healthcare are drastically increasing across the globe. The population is increasing, especially in developing countries like India and China. This Population also creates a demand for more food and water facilities, which are basic needs. In developing countries, the risk associated with diseases is a significant concern, and the bacteria is one of the reasons for mild to chronic infections. Bacterial infection can cause major trouble of disease due to contamination of food and water, which is a key market driver for the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Considering the rise of chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare and pharmaceuticals is also increasing to tackle the problems associated with the disease or illness. The Pharmaceutical sector has to take keep a major check on the procedure because bacterial contamination can also create trouble with the medicines and its manufacturing procedures. Therefore, the need for bacteriological Testing in the pharmaceuticals is another major factor driving the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

The Government initiatives by the health ministries are rising to avoid the issues related to bacterial infections. The strict regulations are in food, water, and pharma industries to get industrial rectification, which is showing lucrative opportunities for Bacteriological testing market manufacturers.

However, the lack of medical facilities and professional expertise in the testing and diagnosis field and the high cost associated with the testing equipment are the major factors hindering the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Bacteriological Testing market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Bacteriological Testing market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Merck, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, and 3M Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Bacteriological Testing market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.0% and 7.9% CAGR, respectively. Rising bacterial infections across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the bacteriological testing market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2018, Food & Beverages is the dominating Bacteriological Testing application which holds 32% of the global market. Asia-Pacific market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in the bacteriological testing market during the analysis period. This is accredited to key factors such as the existence of well-established & globally accepted regulations that govern the evaluation of bacterial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing coupled with the rising volume of pharmaceutical drugs sold every year, rise in safety concerns related to pharmaceutical manufacturing in developing countries, increase in market demand for safer drug formulations for disease treatment, and expansion of the drug development pipeline of major pharmaceutical manufacturers.

• Microbiology Proficiency Testing Method is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 8.4%. However, associated costs are major challenge for the bacteriological testing market growth of this segment.

• Other Application segment (that includes live-stock feed, chemical laboratories, and agricultural fertilizers) was valued at USD 900 million and is expected reach USD 1.94 billion by 2026.

• North America is expected to account for the 33% of the global Bacteriological Test market. The availability of advanced technology in various states across the country will likely to help in high growth.

• The lack of awareness amongst people in the society towards these tests and lack of facilities for the tests in the developing nations are likely to hinder the bacteriological testing market growth during the study period.

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Bacteriological Test market on the basis of bacteria type, application, testing methods, and region.

Bacteria Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Campylobacter

• coli

• Salmonella

• Listeria

• Coliform

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Food & Beverages

• Water

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Other Applications

Testing Methods (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Air sampling

• Culture media

• Microscopy

• Plate counts

• Rapid test

• Microbiology Proficiency testing

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Bacteriological Testing Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Bacteriological Testing Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Bacteriological Testing market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Bacteriological Testing industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

