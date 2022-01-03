Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market To Reach USD 8,654.9 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Product launches and research for advanced transdermal drug delivery system

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market was valued at USD 6,225.2 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 8,654.9 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. These systems are an excellent alternative to the oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes, where medications are administered through the skin for therapeutic purposes. This industry has witnessed the development of new adhesives, molecular absorption enhancers, and penetration enhancers that are expected to improve skin permeability, which will expand the range of transdermally administrable drugs. New technology, such as the improved micro-needle supply, makes it easy to carry the drug through the skin without feeling pain. The market is divided into five categories according to the applications, namely pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases and other applications such as smoking cessation, vertigo and the treatment of overactive bladder. By 2018, the pain management segment is expected to represent the majority of the market for transdermal drug delivery systems. Most of this segment can be attributed to the increasing availability of transdermal products for the treatment of pain. On technology basis, the market is classified in the fields of thermal, iontophoresis, electroporation, ultrasound, electrical current, microporation, mechanical matrices, and radio frequencies. Depending on the type of distribution system, it is classified in the passive and active distribution systems. Passive administration systems are further classified as a matrix system and a repository system. Dynamic distribution systems are classified into structure, electricity, and others.

These drug delivery products are medicated adhesive patch that can be applied on the skin to give a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the blood. This often helps to heal a part of the injured body. An advantage of the transdermal drug delivery route is that the patch provides the patient with controlled release of the medicine, typically through a porous membrane overlying a reservoir of medication or body heat that melt thin adhesive medicine layers It is best to administer other types of medications, such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. It is anticipated that the increase in the geriatric population and the number of patients with chronic conditions will stimulate the growth of this industry. In addition, the growing adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery systems, such as iontophoresis, is increasing market growth. It is largely due to the overall increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, technological advances in drug delivery systems are expected to support the progress of target product in the coming years. However, the disadvantages of these delivery systems, such as application site irritation and edema, should hinder market growth. Medication failures and withdrawals from transdermal drug delivery systems are also expected to limit market growth to some extent.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2272

Some of the key companies operating in the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market are:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), and GlaxoSmithKline (UK). Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2272

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Transdermal Drug Delivery System market is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.3 % and 4.2% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, Patches is dominating the target market which holds 43.9% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions.

• Little technological advance in the transdermal drug delivery market is related to the modification of transdermal patch design, incorporation of pressure-sensitive adhesives, and permeation enhancers.

• The foregoing results in improved drug delivery and higher drug retention capacity in larger amounts is expected to stimulate market demand for the target market during the forecast period.

• Transdermal patches provide better control over toxicity levels because they can be easily removed if the drug is tested for more significant toxic effects.

• Technological inventions such as the inclusion of micro-needles assemblies in patches improve the accuracy of medication delivery.

• Miniaturized and advanced transdermal patches and reservoir-type transdermal patches that deliver a precise dose of medication should also enhance the growth of the transdermal drug delivery market over the forecast period.

• Since the first transdermal patch was approved in 1981 to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, the FDA has supported more than 35 transdermal patches covering 13 molecules over the past 22 years.

• With respect to the product landscape, the transdermal delivery system market report segments the industry into fentanyl, nitroglycerin, nicotine, and so on.

• Transdermal therapeutic systems have been designed to provide a controlled and continuous supply of medication through the skin to the systemic circulation. In addition, it overcomes several side effects, such as the painful supply of medications and the first-pass metabolism of the drug that has been produced by other means of the drug delivery system.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transdermal-drug-delivery-systems-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Transdermal Drug Delivery System market on the basis of type, technology type, applications type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Patches

• Semisolid formulations

• Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Thermal

• Iontophoresis

• Electroporation

• Ultrasound

• Electric Current

• Microporation

• Mechanical Arrays

• Radio Frequency

Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Pain Management,

• Central Nervous System Disorders,

• Hormonal Applications,

• Cardiovascular Diseases

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2272

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

Browse More Reports:

Phototherapy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/phototherapy-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-skin-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Atherectomy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/atherectomy-market-growth-driven-by-rising-incidence-of-cardiovascular-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Dental Implants Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/dental-implants-market-growth-driven-by-rising-demand-for-prosthetics-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/orthopedic-braces-and-supports-market-growth-driven-by-rising-incidence-of-cardiovascular-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Allergy Immunotherapy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/allergy-immunotherapy-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-need-to-treat-complex-allergies-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

