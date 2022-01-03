Hybrid Valve Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Share and Demand Analysis Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising demand for wireless infrastructure to monitor equipment in plants, increasing focus on technological advancements are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid valve market size is expected to reach USD 1,740.0 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for improved flow control and corrosive media handling applications in chemical and water & wastewater treatment industries are key factors driving market revenue growth. Hybrid valve is a smooth-flowing valve that can be mechanically and electrically operated, and is used to improve the metering pump's efficiency. These valves can be controlled manually or electronically, and these provide added reliability and convenience. It is simple to set up and can be found in a variety of industries including metal and mining, oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, and others.

Increasing requirement to reduce excessive noise, pressure, vibration, and cavitation in important operations, and corrosion issues in the oil & gas industry is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Usage of 3D printers in manufacturing lines, and increasing number of refineries, petrochemicals, and chemical plants globally are also fueling market revenue growth.

Major companies profiled in the market report are Emerson Electric Co., IMI Plc., CIRCOR International, Inc., Wuxi SMART Auto-control Enginerng Co. Ltd., Dymet Alloys, Carter Process Control GmbH, Trillium Flow Technologies, Flowserve Corporation, L&T Valves Limited, and Koso Parcol.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Steel segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for materials from high temperature and steam-added applications, which are essential in the water & wastewater treatment industry.

• >1'' to 6'' segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global hybrid valve market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of 1"-6" hybrid valves across a various industries including energy & power, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages is expected to boost revenue growth. These valves control the flow and pressure of water, oil, and chemicals in pipelines.

• Chemicals segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid valves are increasingly being used to handle a variety of noises generated at chemical plants due to large number of possible in-situ noise sources. Valves, mixers, high-pressure pumps, centrifuge machines, and accompanying pipelines all generate noise that is potentially damaging to employees' health and disturbs the surrounding community.

• Market in North America accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global hybrid valve market in 2020. The expansion of the hybrid valve market is projected to be aided by growing number of private-label store brands in countries in this region. In addition, rising chemical adoption is predicted to boost demand for hybrid valve production and consumption, as well as increase revenue from sale of hybrid valve in this region, driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global hybrid valve market based on material, valve size, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Steel

• Tungsten Carbide

• Duplex Nickel

• Titanium

• Alloy

• Others

Valve Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Up to 1''

• >1'' to 6''

• >6'' to 25”

• >25'' to 50''

• 50'' & Larger

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Energy & Power

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Building & Construction

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pulp & Paper

• Metals & Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Hybrid Valve Market Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

