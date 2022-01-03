Nurse Call Systems Market to Grow Rapidly in Europe and Asia pacific Region; Market to Cross $1.97 Billion by 2024

Nurse Call Systems Market

Wired nurse call systems occupied the highest share of the market in 2016, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems), Equipment (Button Systems, Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems, and Integration Communication Systems), Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Nurse call system is a type of alarm system used in hospitals for alerting nurses in case a patient needs assistance. These systems have reduced waiting time for patients, provide hotel like caretaking experience, and enable nurses to focus on patient care. In addition, constant technological developments, large pool of geriatric population, rise in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in government healthcare expenditure globally drive the market growth. However, stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Nurse Call Systems Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Based on technology, the wired systems market segment held the highest share in 2016, owing to the less complexity, high reliability to setup wired nurse call systems, and low maintenance compared to wireless nurse call systems.

Based on equipment, the integration communication systems held the highest market share in 2016, owing to the increasing investments in hospitals and advance technology; however, mobile systems are easy to use and are more preferred by consumers and have witnessed the highest CAGR.

Based on application, the emergency medical alarms segment contributes to the highest market share in 2016, owing to the quick response assistance in case of emergency.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Nurse Call Systems Market trends from 2018 to 2024 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Nurse Call Systems Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2024.

•The Nurse Call Systems Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Nurse Call Systems Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Ascom Holding AG, Hill-Rom dings, Inc., Johnson Control, Honeywell International, Inc., Cornell Communications Inc., Ametek Inc., Azure Healthcare Limited, Jeron Electronic System Inc., Courtney Thorne, and Elektra Hellas S.A. among others.

