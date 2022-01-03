Swimming Pool Construction Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020–2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Swimming Pool Construction Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. The pools are designed upon the requirement of the user, whether it should be in-ground or above-ground.

The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region.

Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.

Moreover, rise in per capita income of the people has raised the standard of living, which, in turn, has escalated the construction of swimming pools in private residences as well. However, the high construction cost and thereafter high maintenance cost act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market.

Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the swimming pool construction market growth.

Key Market Players

Aloha Pools Ltd.

Aquamarine Pools

Concord Pools and Spas

Leisure Pools

Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

Myrtha Pools

Natare Corporation

Platinum Pools

Presidential Pools

Spas & Patio

Southern Poolscapes.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging swimming pool construction market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the swimming pool construction market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The swimming pool construction market analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the swimming pool construction market.

