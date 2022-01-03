Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Business Overview, Status and Prospect, Forecast 2022-2030

Launch of new ostomy products with desirable features and technological advancements would propel adoption of these products.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ostomy Drainage Bags Market by Types (Ileostomy Bags, Colostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Ostomy is a surgical procedure in which an artificial opening, known as stoma, is made from the colon of the human body to eliminate body wastes such as urine, mucus, and stools. Plastic/rubber bags or pouches, known as ostomy drainage bags, are used to collect these wastes. These bags are of two types: one-piece system and two–piece system. One-piece systems consist of a skin barrier and collection pouch together as a single unit, which when changed has to be removed completely, while two-piece systems include both a skin barrier and collection pouch as different units that when changed leave the skin barrier as it is and the collection pouch is separated.

High prevalence of colorectal cancer owing to the increase in geriatric population drives the market growth. Increase in population prone to colon cancer, urinary tract cancer, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease that require ostomy surgery, further boosts the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key market players, such as Coloplast A/s, ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Welland Medical Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., ALCARE Co. Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, are involved in technical advancements that leads to market growth.

Key Findings Of The Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Study:

Colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags segments are expected to occupy highest market share, and are identified as lucrative targets for investment.

Colostomy bags segment dominated the ostomy drainage bags market in 2015.

Majority of the market share was dominated by North America in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Continent urostomy and Ileostomy bags segments are projected to grow at high CAGRs globally.

