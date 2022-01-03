Cardiac Biomarkers Market May See a Big Move by 2023 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 18.9%

Cardiac Biomarkers Market

North America would continue to lead the market owing to high awareness, and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2,085.9 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.9% during the period 2015-2020. Cardiac Troponins (T, I) would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to high sensitivity and specificity.

Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biological state for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with cardiac conditions. Commercialization of highly advanced and accurate type of cardiac biomarkers has provided a novel platform for diagnosis of cardiac diseases. Continuous focus on pipeline research and developments from leading players and increased patient awareness across untapped regions such as India, China is largely driving the growth of cardiac biomarkers market.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Cardiac Biomarkers Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•Troponin segment is projected as a leading market segment throughout the forecast period

•Revenue of myocardial infarction application segment is expected to grow almost threefold by 2020

•Laboratory location of testing market segment still dominates the global market

•Point of care location of testing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

•Countries like India and China holds prominent potential owing to higher count of undiagnosed cardiac patients

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The key companies profiled in the report are Abbott laboratories, Alere Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Randox laboratories.

By Type

•Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

•Troponins (T and I)

•Myoglobin

•Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

•Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

•Others

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

