Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, 2020–2027 | By Machine Type, Process, Solution

Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others, exhibit high demand for various types of plastic extrusion machine.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using plastic extrusion machine, highly precise mass production of extruded plastic components is possible. Plastic extrusion machine serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for producing large volume of continuous profile plastic products. The global plastic extrusion machine market growth is driven by surge in demand for extruded plastic products globally.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plastic Extrusion Machines Market by Machine Type, Solution, Process Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global plastic extrusion machines market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

In addition, the market for plastic extrusion machine is chiefly propelled by the rising demand for extruded parts from various end-use industries such as the automotive, packaging, construction, and others. Currently, leading companies in the plastic extrusion machine market, which have widespread existence worldwide, lead the market with their extensive distribution network in couple with their high-tech product portfolio, which is a key compelling factor for the global plastic extrusion machine market development.

Further, key players are focused on introducing innovative, energy-efficient, reliable, and advanced plastic extrusion machine in the market; for example, Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH deals in plastic extruders equipped with the newest technology in parallel twin-screw extrusion. With the improved gearbox design of Theysohn, high energy savings have been achieved.

The various features of plastic extrusion machine such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates & rapid production, and high quality, fuel the growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market. In addition, there has been an exponential rise in the packaging industry in economies such as China and India, which further drive the demand for high-performance extruded plastic packaging films, thereby driving the growth of the plastic extrusion machinery industry. For instance, packaging industry in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Key Market Players

Bausano & Figli SpA

Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

The Japan Steel Works

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA

Windsor Machines Limited.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging plastic extrusion machines market trends and dynamics.

Based on process type, the blown film extrusion segment was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019.

On the basis of machine type, twin screw extrusion machine segment generated the highest revenue, in 2019.

The aftermarket segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the building & construction segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2019.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the plastic extrusion machines market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

The global plastic extrusion machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

