5 reasons to sponsor and exhibit at Digital Retail Africa 2022

Digital Retail Africa 2022 will be held online on the 26th of January 2022

The Digital Retail Africa 2022 sponsorship packages include keynote slots, branding opportunities, virtual exhibition stands and so much more.

SOUTH AFRICA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Retail Africa is the platform for suppliers of retail technology solutions that enable retailers to run their business more effectively, more efficiently and more profitably.

Executives from small and large retailers, technology providers and the most innovative platforms in commerce will come together for Digital Retail Africa 2022. Built upon 4 years of success, we are taking the best of past events and taking them to the next level.

Sponsoring or exhibiting at #DRA2022 is the most effective way for you to put your organization in front of retail decision-makers and budget holders to powerfully communicate your company’s technology solutions before, during, and after the event.

Do you sell technology solutions to retailers? Here are 5 reasons to sponsor Digital Retail Africa 2022:

1. Direct Audience Engagement: Put a face to your brand – IT News Africa’s virtual conferences will provide you with tools before, during and after the event that will allow your brand to maintain relationships with your target audience.

2. Deliver a keynote: Present your solutions and case studies to a captive audience of retail decision-makers.

3. Education: Our events are curated to provide the latest industry insights allowing your brand to position itself as a leader in retail technology.

4. Presence: In these difficult times it is important to send a signal to the retail industry that you are there to provide much-needed support through your cutting-edge solutions.

5. Brand Awareness: Virtual conferences provide your business with qualified leads through post-event engagement activities and databases.

6. New Business: Your prospects will be here. This is a premier business development opportunity: a high-profile event featuring discussions on the advantages of technology in retail.

Click here to download the sponsorship brochure.

Key topics to be discussed at #DRA2022:

- Reimagining the Future of Retail.
- Unpacking next-level E-commerce: People, Data & Technology.
- Leveraging technology and automation to unlock retail growth.
- Overcoming retail security challenges with the cloud.
- Touchless Retail Solutions: Reshaping the In-Store Experience.
- The impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later platforms on the retail industry.
- Using technology to drive efficiencies in retail logistics.
- How Cloud Computing is Transforming the Retail Sector.


To register, speak or sponsor #DRA2022, visit www.digitalretailafrica.co.za [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com

