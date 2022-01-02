Submit Release
Criminal proceedings begin against Thái Nguyên City leader for State asset loss

THÁI NGUYÊN —  

Phan Mạnh Cường, Secretary of Thái Nguyên City Party Committee. — Photo thainguyencity.gov.vn

THÁI NGUYÊN — Police in the northern province of Thái Nguyên have launched criminal proceedings against Phan Mạnh Cường, Secretary of Thái Nguyên City Party Committee and former head of the management board of the provincial industrial parks, for “negligence, causing damage to the State assets” in line with Article 179, Penal Code 2015.

At a meeting on August 20, the provincial Party Committee’s Inspection Commission approved the results of inspection over violations at the Party Committee of the management board of the provincial industrial parks for the 2010-15 tenure and Cường, who was also Director of the management board of IP construction and investment projects for the 2010-15 and 2015-20 tenures.

The commission concluded that the Party Committee of the management board of the provincial industrial parks violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility in leadership, direction and inspection, resulting in violations of the Party regulations and State laws on the use and management of finance and construction investment.

Cường must take main responsibility for violations and wrongdoings at the Party Committee of the management board of the provincial industrial parks as a leader.

Violations by the Party Committee of the management board of the provincial industrial parks and Cường himself caused serious consequences, hence disciplinary measures are needed, according to the commission.

Earlier, in their findings, the Government Inspectorate has pointed out several wrongdoings in various industrial parks in Thái Nguyên, mostly involving behind-schedule implementation of the projects leading to project withdrawal. — VNS

 

 

