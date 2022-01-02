BLAZAR Token to Heavily Reward Early Investors with Token Redistribution.
BLAZAR guarantees a consistent cash flow of investors' money which will keep incoming every week regardless of market conditions.
I want to ensure that our early investors know how much they mean to our company.”UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLAZAR is a cryptocurrency token that allows users to access money from their retirement funds that would otherwise be inaccessible. Like any other token, the BLAZAR token can be purchased on an exchange, but it has also established its path in the crypto-verse.
— JOHN DeSalvo (BLAZAR - Founder & CEO)
BLAZAR has already left a lasting impression on its investors. They are one of the first tokens to apply for approval as a securitized token from the Securities and Exchange Commission. They've also formed a collaboration with a well-known clearing house to handle ACH and payroll deductions from investors every week. Those who wish to make repeated investments every week, whether by payroll deduction or ACH, must fill out a document requesting that the clearing house remove money from their paycheck or bank account every week, which is subsequently deposited into a clearing house account. The Clearing House then exchanges that money for BLAZAR tokens.
BLAZAR guarantees to have a consistent cash flow of investors' money incoming every week regardless of market conditions out of their control. This stabilizes the price of BLAZAR and reduces the amount of volatility subjected to the crypto industry as a whole. These are among a few of BLAZAR's crypto firsts. Because of a change made by BLAZAR, the way burned tokens are redistributed has changed. Rather than distributing the burned tokens to all token holders who store their BLAZAR in an approved ERC20 wallet, they chose to selectively relocate them to investors who signed up during their ICO period.
BLAZAR's Founder, John DeSalvo, shared, "Our early investors are the backbone of this company. We didn't receive any outside investors or support of any kind from anyone other than this group of people. Therefore, as their CEO, I wanted to personally ensure that our early investors know how much they mean to our company."
BLAZAR will only be redistributing burned tokens to these 300-400 early investors. This means that the burned tokens will be shared with 3-400.
This will mean that every month its original token holders will be rewarded with a “king’s ransom” of tokens. In most cases, these initial token holders will be doubling or tripling their investment every four weeks. Another first by BLAZAR Token.
Blazar is set to go public via UNISWAP on 02/01/2022.
For more information, visit their website : https://blazartokenproject.com/ . For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.
