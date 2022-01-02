Updated Release: Shooting Investigation - Holland

22A5000012 – Holland Shooting

****UPDATED INFORMATION***

The victims involved in Saturday’s shooting in Holland have been identified as:

Victim #1:

Jason Willey, age 38 of Derby Line

Injuries: Gunshot wound to the torso

Condition: Critical

Victim #2:

Valerie Lyon, age 57 of Derby Line

Injuries: Gunshot wound to the arm

Condition: Fair

Willey and Lyon are related. Willey is the son of Lyon.

Accused:

The Vermont State Police are actively working to develop the identity of the suspect(s) involved.

Investigation:

Shortly after 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of what was believed to be a motor vehicle crash. First Responders arrived on scene and found Willey and Lyon wounded inside the vehicle from what appeared to be gunshots. The victims were transported to North Country Hospital then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The vehicle was seized and transported to the Derby Barracks where the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is scheduled to process both the vehicle and the scene. Initial investigation is that the victims were targeted and this does not appear to be a random act. The Vermont State Police are still developing information as to the identity of the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the vicinity of Valley and School Road in Holland around the time of the shooting are urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

