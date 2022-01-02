Updated Release: Shooting Investigation - Holland
22A5000012 – Holland Shooting
****UPDATED INFORMATION***
The victims involved in Saturday’s shooting in Holland have been identified as:
Victim #1:
Jason Willey, age 38 of Derby Line
Injuries: Gunshot wound to the torso
Condition: Critical
Victim #2:
Valerie Lyon, age 57 of Derby Line
Injuries: Gunshot wound to the arm
Condition: Fair
Willey and Lyon are related. Willey is the son of Lyon.
Accused:
The Vermont State Police are actively working to develop the identity of the suspect(s) involved.
Investigation:
Shortly after 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of what was believed to be a motor vehicle crash. First Responders arrived on scene and found Willey and Lyon wounded inside the vehicle from what appeared to be gunshots. The victims were transported to North Country Hospital then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The vehicle was seized and transported to the Derby Barracks where the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is scheduled to process both the vehicle and the scene. Initial investigation is that the victims were targeted and this does not appear to be a random act. The Vermont State Police are still developing information as to the identity of the suspect(s) involved.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the vicinity of Valley and School Road in Holland around the time of the shooting are urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
**Original Release**
Derby Barracks / Shooting Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A5000012
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Drew Cota
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8:21pm, Jan. 1, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Road, Holland, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting Investigation
VICTIMS: Adult male/adult female (names being withheld at this time)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/1/22 at approximately 8:21pm the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a vehicle on School Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed two individuals in a vehicle had been shot and were being transported to the North Country Hospital then Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in NH for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this press release. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed activity on School Road around the time of the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. This appears to be an isolated and targeted incident. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available. Further press statements will follow with the identifications of the victims as well as any other information as it becomes available.