Loki's Folly Are The Future Of Punk! Siblings Age 11-20 Drop First Single/Video "No Right"

Three Minneapolis kids went into a local music shop to learn how to play their instruments. Now they are carrying the torch for hometown legends before them.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- January 1st, 2022 For immediate releaseRe: Lokiʼs Folly “No Right” Single Release Date: January 7th"Sisu" Album Release Date: May 20th Loki's Folly is an indie-punk trio comprised of two young sisters and their kid brother from South Minneapolis who like to play loud music that makes them happy. In the tradition of Minnesota bands that came long before them like Husker Du, the power trio makes a very big sound that is all their own.When Loki’s Folly play, they bring you into a world that is unmistakably their own. It is a universe where influences like Sleater Kinney meet the tradition of Swedish kulning in the best possible way. In fact, their new single “No Right” features the girls kulning in the bridge for an effect that is completely unique and somehow very punk rock.Annie (age 20) plays guitar and sings. Nissa (age 15) plays the drum set and sings. Oskar (age 11) holds down the low end with his bass guitar while perched on his amplifier. Each brings their unique personality to the music, and their sound is gelled by the blend of their sibling voices singing together. The band initially formed out of the kids taking lessons separately at Twin Town Guitars. They began having their lessons together, and after a handful of sessions Loki’s Folly was born!It wasn’t long before people outside of the practice space starting taking notice.Their energetic and passionate live shows have been garnering a devoted fan base from long-time Minnesota musicians. Soul Asylum, Run Westy Run, Haley, The Melismatics, Ryan and Pony, and Porcupine have all put them on local shows over the past two years. Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum) even appears as a guest guitarist on an upcoming single “Appease The Girl.” They were also included in First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase.Then the buzz started to spread nationally.Todd Trainer (listed as one of the 100 Greatest Drummers by Spin) of the legendary indie band Shellac took notice. Shellac, which also includes recordist Steve Albini and Bob Weston then invited Loki’s Folly to join them on tour. The young band’s fan base started to reach beyond the confines of their hometown.“No Right” (out January 7th, 2022) is the first official single from the forthcoming full-length debut album “Sisu.” The track also has an official music video“Sisu” will be released worldwide May 20, 2022 and they will be celebrating with a show at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis Saturday, May 21st opening for Shellac.

