(Video) Iran’s State Media: You Don’t Realize the Depth of Crisis

PARIS, FRANCE, January 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 28, 2021, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) reported that Iran’s social and economic situation has reached an irreversible point, and Iranian society’s restiveness increases daily due to the regime’s corruption, ineptitude, and oppression.Now the situation has reached a point that even Iran’s state media acknowledge the “depth of the crisis.”In its article on December 27, the state-run Etemad daily warned regime officials that they “do not realize the depth of the crisis,” reminding them that their hypocrisy and using Islam to justify their inhuman actions no longer work.Etemad daily wrote, “Unfortunately, the performance of the Islamic Republic and its officials has increased people’s dissatisfaction, and this dissatisfaction has decreased the clerics’ popularity among people.”“Even [the mullahs] acknowledge the hostility of ordinary Iranians against the clerics in public. The attendance in Friday Prayer congregations and going to mosques have decreased sharply. Polls show that the public trust in the mullahs has decreased,” Etemad daily added, confirming the people’s hatred toward the regime.“One of the most important issues is the expansion of absolute and relative poverty, as well as the deepening of gaps between different parts of the country. The poverty line in the country has increased nearly 40% from 2019 to 2020,” the state-run Sharq daily acknowledged on December 27.“The poverty rate has also increased significantly due to economic problems and inflation in recent years. In 2017, some 22% of the population was under the poverty line, and this number reached 32% in 2019. Now, thousands of citizens fall under the poverty line every day,” Sharq added.“When we read that in that last year alone, the number of people living in absolute poverty has increased to 30 million, we realize the horrible dimension of increasing poverty in Iran,” wrote the state-run Etemad daily on December 26.“Rising inflation and unemployment, and declining economic growth, have affected the lower classes more than any other sector of society. Social resilience in such circumstances, influenced by facts on the ground and economic conditions, has decreased, and the number of protests by trade unions and others has also increased,” Sharq daily wrote.Sharq acknowledged that “in some provinces, in the past few years, compared to the previous period, the number of protesting groups of citizens has increased, thus increasing the number of public protests and subsequent unrest.”“The protests’ quality and nature have become more diverse, and the number of people participating in these types of protests has increased. The news of these protests, along with other dissatisfying factors, are circulating on social media, creating national solidarity,” Sharq acknowledged.Sharq warned regime officials that the persistence of this situation could have “more concerning consequences.”“The intensification of poverty and inequality and more people falling under the poverty line will have serious repercussions. The social patience threshold is decreasing daily and indicate looming unfortunate incidents,” Sharq added.On December 28, the state-run Aftab-e Yazd daily also displayed the regime’s fear of another uprising. “The fact is that if the current economic situation continues, we will surely see more menacing and tragic incidents,” Aftab-e Yazd wrote.

