Introducing Enrichment Intervention Family Center: California’s Most Trusted Full-Service ABA Clinic

The organization’s goal is to help children with autism to exceed their potential, while also supporting the whole family unit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enrichment Intervention Family Center (EIFC) is pleased to announce it is receiving rave reviews about its ability to help children with autism and their families to live full and productive lives.Located in sunny Los Angeles, the Enrichment Intervention Family Center offers a wide variety of services to enrich the valued lives of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. Through innovative learning techniques, therapy sessions, games, and various robust programs tailored to the individual, the organization’s trained practitioners focus on children and their progress, while also supporting parents through workshops and in-home sessions.In its most recent news, the Enrichment Intervention Family Center has been receiving exceptional feedback from the community about its client-centered Behaviour Therapy Focus, namely its Focus on Success initiative. Made up of two parts, the initiative is designed to help improve children’s’ behavior health by creating a therapy program tailored to their individual needs, and to engage parents and/or guardians by providing them with the training necessary to help their child to demonstrate consistent growth, 24/7.“We base our success on only one thing – your child’s success,” says founder and President of EIFC, Inna Pinkhasova. “Our experienced staff works tirelessly to ensure that your child has the chance to exceed their potential and has every opportunity available to them. We believe in one thing and one thing only: improving your child’s life one step at a time.”“Since our organization’s inception, we’ve been fortunate enough to receive wonderful feedback from our families about the positive impact our services have had on their lives,” Inna continues. “This means the world to us, as our sole mission is defined singularly by the word ‘community’ and it humbles us to know we are helping to make such a tremendous difference in the lives of those who come through our doors.”“I have noticed that since attending EIFC, my daughter has demonstrated superb progress in her ability to communicate with her peers and classmates,” says one parent. “Her improved ability to communicate is unprecedented, and I can say with confi¬dence that her strides in communication can be attributed to her enrollment at EIFC. I really like the behavioral therapist that treats my daughter; my daughter always eagerly awaits her ABA therapy sessions. EIFC truly makes you feel as if you are an intimate part of their family and greater community.”To fully support the needs of the families in its community, Enrichment Intervention Family Center offers a host of wonderful programs and initiatives, including:• Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy• Social Skills Programs• Safety and Independence Programs• Extracurricular Activities, including arts, sports, camps, field trips, and more• In-Depth Parent Training and Guidance• Center and Home-Based Care• Animal Therapy• Educational Support• Soon-to-be-launched e-commerce apparel brand that features original artwork and clothing designs by kids afflicted by ASD• And much more!For more information about Enrichment Intervention Family Center, please visit https://eifcenter.com/ About EIFCFounded by Inna Pinkhasova and operating as a family-oriented clinic with a focus on community and parent involvement, EIFC is committed to cultivating an environment in which each child is positioned for the greatest chances of success, and in which parents are relieved of the insurmountable doubt, difficulty, and discomfort that often accompanies the search for quality care.Throughout her career, Inna’s business acumen as master strategist helped build and establish a multitude of successful start-up businesses from the ground. Following her graduation from UCLA and her subsequent obtainment of a Master of Science (MS) in ABA, Inna knew she had an unequivocal calling to build an organization that would help people, with a particular focus in assisting at-risk children.Equipped with years of operational business experience, as well as a thorough, knowledge of the ABA therapy market and industry, in early 2019, Inna committed herself to the launch of EIFC. As a deeply compassionate and goal-oriented entrepreneur, Inna sought to establish EIFC with the purpose of founding a mental health practice dedicated to assisting children with autism spectrum disorders and their families.Inna’s journey to the founding of EIFC was not without obstacles; she saw a critical gap in the existing therapeutic methods for children affected by ASD. As a parent of a child impacted by ASD, Inna was deeply frustrated by the hands off, bureaucratic approach of the providers assigned to mitigate her child’s condition. She instead decided to pursue her own innovative route of ABA therapeutic practices, which involved a far more intensive, interventional pursuit than offered by traditional avenues.