Hunting applications open Jan. 3

Cheyenne - For hunters, Jan. 3 is more notable than New Year’s Day. That’s when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department opens applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. All hunters must have a username and password for the Game and Fish user account to submit applications online.

Beginning at 8 a.m., resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the new deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.

For 2022 planning, hunters can use the Game and Fish Hunt Planner for estimating season dates. Tentative season information is available for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat. Elk, deer and antelope hunters can use prior season information for the best estimate. Final season information will be published May 1 with time for hunters to make modifications or withdraw applications. Read about more updates in the 2022 Hunting License Application Information.

Nonresident applicants for moose and bighorn sheep will need to elect to opt-in with their applications to be awarded a preference point if unsuccessful in the draw. They will not be automatically purchased if unsuccessful. Otherwise, unsuccessful applicants can apply for a point beginning in July.

Anyone with questions regarding hunting applications or the Game and Fish user account can call (307) 777-4600.

