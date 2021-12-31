Man jailed for five years for anti-State activities

VIETNAM, December 31 - Lê Trọng Hùng at the court. VNA photo

HÀ NỘI – A man in Hà Nội was sentenced to five years in prison at a trial on December 31 on the charge of “making, storing, distributing, or disseminating information, documents, and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Apart from the jail sentence, Lê Trọng Hùng, 42, residing in Hai Bà Trưng District, will be put on probation for five years after serving his prison term.

According to the indictment of the Hanoi People’s Procuracy, Hùng produced and published seven video clips on Facebook fanpage “CHTV Vietnam” from April – September 2020. Their contents distorted and defamed the people’s administration, causing public agitation and violating the interests of the State, legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organisations.

The juries concluded that Hùng’s activities are extremely serious, directly violating national security, defaming the people’s administration and socialist regime, eroding public trust in the State’s political institutions, thus calling for serious punishment. VNA/VNS