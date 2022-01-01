More officials investigated for COVID-19 test kit overcharging

VIETNAM, January 1 - From left: Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, Nguyễn Nam Liên and Trịnh Thanh Hùng are among the suspects in COVID-19 test kit overcharging at Việt Á Technologies JSC. — Photo mps.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Several suspects of overcharging for COVID-19 test kits at Việt Á Technologies are being investigated for “offering bribes”, “receiving bribes” and “abusing position and power while performing duties.”

Lieutenant General Tô Ân Xô, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on Friday that the ministry’s investigation police agency has launched a probe into Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, former director of the Ministry of Health's Department for Healthcare Equipment and Projects; Nguyễn Nam Liên, director of the ministry's Department for Financial Planning; and Trịnh Thanh Hùng, deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology for Economic Technical Branches under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The three are alleged to have abused their position and power while performing duties.

Police have found that some officials of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in Nghệ An and Bình Dương provinces colluded with the General Director of the Việt Á company Phan Quốc Việt and others, as well employees from the Vietnam Development Applied Technologies Co. (VNDAT).

Initial investigation showed that they violated the Law on Bidding when inviting bids for the procurement of supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control, causing “particularly serious consequences”.

Legal actions have also been launched against related suspects at the CDCs of Nghệ An and Bình Dương provinces and the health department of Bình Dương Province.

VNDAT director Nguyễn Trường Giang, an employee named Nguyễn Thị Thúy of the VNDAT, and regional director of the Việt Á Technologies Lê Trung Nguyên are being probed for “violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences.”

In addition, Phan Quốc Việt and Vũ Đình Hiệp, deputy director of Việt Á Technologies, were charged with offering a bribe of VNĐ27 billion (US$1.2 million), and Phạm Duy Tuyến, director of the CDC of Hải Dương Province, for receiving the bribe.

Police are expanding the investigation into this case, according to Lt. Gen. Xô. — VNS