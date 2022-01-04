LFMG releases its debut song ‘Better’ with Michigan based Best Hand Entertainment Music
Darryl Pointer and Arron Rice, the LFMG duo is making waves in the industry with their musicDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LFMG music band has released its debut song Better with the Michigan-based Best Hand Entertainment Music. Darryl Pointer and Arron Rice, the LFMG duo, have been creating music since 2014 and are gaining popularity in the music world. The young and talented duo’s debut song is seeing a lot of traction from listeners and is available on all platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, etc.
Arron Rice was born on January 11, 1991, in the west side of Detroit, Michigan. “Music has been a part of my life since the day I can remember. I lost my father at a young age, and since then, my mother has tried her best to keep us going, but it did take a toll on us as family, and that is when I turned to music to escape my reality,” said Arron Rice.
“I started playing the violin in elementary, and by the time I was in high school, I was playing piano, making music beats, and everything that comes with it.” he further added. Music has been Arron’s passion for a long time, and he aspires to be the best in the music industry by working on music that strikes a chord with his listeners.
In Chicago, Illinois, Darryl Pointer a.k.a “DP,” was born on December 1, 1990. The middle child of four, DP was a sports enthusiast before he got into music at 12. “I remember I turned to music when my mother passed away, and I was placed in foster care along with my youngest brother in Michigan. Music became my happy place where I found peace. I only started pursuing music as my career around the age of 16 and met Arron in Detroit around the age of 22; that is when LFMG came to life.” Darryl said.
Follow the band on Instagram and know the latest in the world of LFMG.
https://www.instagram.com/LFMG_elite/
https://www.instagram.com/Best_hand_entertainment/
Show and Prove by LFMG at https://open.spotify.com/album/6C6A7y4TwdCiRzJccPgxjN
Website: http://www.besthandentertainment.com
Russell M.
Best Hand Entertainment
Besthandmusic@mail.com