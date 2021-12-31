PHILIPPINES, December 31 - Press Release December 31, 2021 SENATOR NANCY BINAY'S NEW YEAR 2022 MESSAGE Bagong taon, bagong pag-asa. Despite what has been another dark year, our nation has had bright spots that have given us respite from the relentless battering that we are experiencing. These instances have inspired us and restored our faith in our brethren, reassuring us that there is a way out of this rut, that we will prevail so long as we exhibit the togetherness and compassion that so many of us have shown in spades in these trying times. Though the threat of the Omicron variant looms and new challenges keep arising, I hope that we will choose to look on the new year with renewed, if tempered, optimism. Marami pang hamon ang darating at kailangang harapin, ngunit naniniwala ako na lahat ng ito'y maalpasan at malalampasan natin. Manigong bagong taon, mga kababayan!