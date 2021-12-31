Circle Of Hope Reaches Out To Help Alcoholic People In Denial

/EIN News/ -- Reseda, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reseda, California based addiction treatment facility Circle of Hope is sharing information about the various tools and resources they provide for those struggling with alcoholism. The treatment center puts the care of their clients at the forefront of everything they do and ensures that everyone is able to reach their goal at their own pace. They also encourage the loved ones of those suffering from alcohol abuse to get involved and learn more about this debilitating condition.

According to the center, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), commonly referred to as alcoholism, is a medical condition. AUD is characterized by the inability to stop or control alcohol use. There may be obvious negative social, health and occupational effects. Despite this, an alcoholic will typically not care about this negative impact on their lives. However, alcoholism is a serious disease, and it can lead to chronic health issues and other serious problems over time. This includes high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and digestive problems. In extreme cases, it can also lead to the development of certain cancers.

Circle of Hope says, “While drinking alcohol can be a fun social activity, it must be taken very seriously when it goes beyond relatively harmless fun and becomes an addiction. Unfortunately, most people living with alcoholism are in denial that they have a problem at all. If you think you might be an alcoholic or have a loved one in denial about their alcoholism, you need to make sure that you seek treatment as soon as possible.”

The center offers a comprehensive treatment and rehab program for alcoholics. This involves various types of emotional therapy, medical detox and more. All of the treatments are conducted at Circle of Hope’s patient-friendly and welcoming facilities. The treatment center boasts a boutique setting with luxury amenities, a pet-friendly environment and a host of other client-centered offerings which provide alcoholics seeking treatment with an attentive and warm atmosphere that is conducive to their recovery. Circle of Hope also utilizes individualized treatment and a full array of therapeutic models as necessary to ensure that each and every patient is treated for their particular troubles.

The therapeutic and recovery-related services provided by Circle of Hope have earned them a lot of praise from their community. On the Google platform, the top alcohol treatment center has multiple 5-Star reviews. One such review from Robert B. says, “Well, Circle of Hope was an amazing experience for me. It was my first time ever in a treatment facility, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for help cleaning up their life. The staff was very professional and helpful, and the food was also very good. Thank you, Circle of Hope, for all you have done for me!!”

In another review, Alexis Z. writes that the center was, “The best possible place I could have gone to get treatment. The staff are friendly, patient and caring. You can tell they love what they do and know their client's wants/needs. I'm a very sensitive and particular person, and I absolutely thrived in the environment they create there. The atmosphere is very calm and laid back, and it really felt like a home away from home. I couldn't have asked for anything to be any better than exactly what I received. I also experienced the best counseling I have ever received there! 10/10, would recommend it to anyone and everyone.”

Circle of Hope says, “From intervention to recommendations for movies about alcoholism that might help those suffering have a moment of clarity about seeking help, the team at Circle of Hope offers a full array of resources for alcohol addiction treatment. Make this New Year a turning point in your drinking, and call the experienced professionals at Circle of Hope to set a solid foundation for lasting sobriety in 2022 and beyond.”

Those who want to learn more about Circle of Hope and their wide range of treatments intended for people suffering from addiction issues should visit the treatment facility’s website to get started. Circle of Hope can also be reached via phone, email and the contact form on their website. The addiction treatment facility also maintains a social media presence. Social media users can find them on Facebook and Instagram.

