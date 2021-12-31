Submit Release
Governor Newsom’s Statement on the Passing of Betty White

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Betty White, trailblazing actress, Emmy-award winner, and California Hall of Famer:

“Jennifer and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Betty White, actress, comedian, and cultural icon.

“Betty was a trailblazer, and easily one of the most beloved and lasting figures in television. She co-founded her own production company in the 1950s, one of two women at the time wielding creative control on both sides of the camera. Her 80-year career is the longest for any woman in television, and her work on Golden Girls created a cultural touchstone that remains relevant almost 40 years after its premiere.

“But above all else, she was a beacon of hope throughout her career, bringing joy and humor to everything she did. Although she may not have been born here, she was a timeless Californian treasure, through and through, and was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in 2010. Betty happily shared her talents with the world, and her spark will live on, inspiring generations to come.”

