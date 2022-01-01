Tamil Genocide Memorial announces its support to Tamil Genocide Monument in Brampton
TGM appreciates the City of Brampton for granting the space to build the monument and wishes Brampton Tamil Association and Brampton Tamil Seniors Association.
The final stage of genocide is the destruction of memory, the denial of wrongdoing, and the burial of evidence. Building a monument is the best way to ensure that the victims never will be forgotten.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A statement released by the Tamil genocide memorial ((TGM) says: TGM announces its support for the Tamil Genocide Monument to be built in Brampton in 2022. TGM is donating $ 1000 CAD as an initial contribution towards the construction of the Monument. They are also encouraging Tamil Communities to contribute to this historical project. TGM appreciates the City of Brampton for granting the space to build the monument and wishes Brampton Tamil Association and Brampton Tamil Seniors Association for its success.
The destruction of the Mullivaikkal memorial at the University of Jaffna in January 2021 - a monument that was erected to honor the lives of Tamils lost in the war - led to outrage from world political leaders. The destruction was considered as an act to erase the evidence of wrongdoing and deny justice for affected from war crimes committed by the Sri Lankan military.
“The destruction of the Mullivaikkal Memorial was an attempt by the Sri Lankan state to continue a cultural genocide, pretend the victims didn’t exist, and rewrite history.” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said.
The initiative to build a monument at a public park in Brampton is the best way to remember the victims and to educate the public on the importance of standing up for injustice anywhere in the world. More details can be found at https://TamilGenocideMemorial.org. The design of the monument is being carried out through an international design competition by Bee Breeders, a world-renowned architecture design competition organizer.
“Throughout the 70-year long period proceeding Sri Lanka’s independence from British rule, what has happened to the Eelam Tamils fits the definition of genocide stated by the United Nation. Despite the significant amount of evidence for this claim, the Tamils are baffled by the world's inaction to address such a valid claim. It is fitting, that ongoing design competition is titled as The Last Genocide, an act to remind the world to act its power to end such atrocity from happening again anywhere” said TGM.
It is widely believed that the Tamil Genocide Monument will be a place to learn and reflect for many generations of visitors to this park in Brampton.
