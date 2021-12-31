Crust Pizza Co. Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Spring, Texas

The grand opening will take place on January 6th from 11:00AM-9:00PM.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Crust Pizza Co. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new location at Gosling Pines in Spring, Texas. The grand opening is to commence on January 6th, 2021, between the hours of 11:00AM and 9:00PM.Crust Pizza Co. is a popular pizza restaurant chain dedicated to serving customers with exquisite and mouth-watering pizza bundled with care. The company’s mission is to deliver fresh and delicious pizza to its treasured guests and is particularly known for its signature crust - prepared from a scrumptious combination of the finest flour and organic olive oil.In the company’s latest news, Crust Pizza Co. is opening an exciting new location at Gosling Pines in Spring, Texas. Ideally located off 2920 in the H.E.B. shopping center parking lot, Crust Pizza Co. Gosling Pines is destined to be the go-to dine-in or to-go choice for any pizza lover.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host our grand opening of this incredible location,” says franchisee of Crust Pizza Co. Gosling Pines, Justin Bentley. “We know from consumer surveys and feedback that Crust Pizza is one of the top-rated pizza choices throughout Texas and we are humbled to be able to bring such a quality product to the Gosling Pines community.”Crust Pizza Co. Gosling Pines is located at 5211 FM 2920 #108, Spring, Texas, and everyone is welcome to attend its grand opening on January 6th between 11:00AM and 9:00PM.For more information about Crust Pizza Co., and to view the menu, visit the website at https://www.crustpizzaco.com About the CompanyEstablished in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Crust Pizza Co. has expanded rapidly and now offers numerous locations throughout Texas and Louisiana. Renowned for its thin-crust, Chicago-style pizza, the restaurant chain also incorporates appetizers, pastas, salads, and desserts into its menu. Dine-in as well as take-out options are available.